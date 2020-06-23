DeFUNIAK SPRINGS — A call to remove the Confederate Flag that has flown at the Walton County Courthouse since the Civil Rights era was rejected Tuesday by the county commission in a 3-2 vote.

RELATED: (June 2020) Temporary removal of Confederate-era flag from Walton County courthouse grounds not related to protest

Commissioners Danny Glidewell, Trey Nick and Melanie Nipper voted against a proposal to retire the flag.

The motion was put forward by Commission Chairman Bill Chapman and followed pleas from several residents who said they see the flag as emblematic of past and present racism.

RELATED: (2018) Walton votes to keep Confederate flag

"That flag has always been a symbol of hatred, bigotry, racism and discrimination," said Anthony Johnson.

The courthouse flag, which was initially raised in 1964 "in clear resistance to the Civil Rights Act and Martin Luther King," according to resident Michael Bowden, has come under fire before.

RELATED: (Dec. 2018) Walton County declares Confederate flag vote ‘non-binding’

In 2015, the board voted to remove the Confederate Battle Flag known as the Stars and Bars and replace it with first national flag of the confederacy.

The newer version of the flag, which stands on the Courthouse lawn next to a monument to Walton County soldiers who died fighting for the Confederacy, remained as controversial as the original.

The Tallahassee branch of the NAACP boycotted a convention in Sandestin as a result of the decision not to remove the flag.

In 2018, commissioners voted to allow county residents to decide whether the flag should remain flying. A 65 percent majority cast ballots in a non-binding referendum to say that it should stay.

Racial tensions across the country have spiked again this year in the wake of the police killings of several African Americans, most notably the death of George Floyd at the hands of four Minneapolis officers.

The Rev. Tyrone Broddus told commissioners Tuesday that the Confederate Flag flying in front of a public courthouse sends a clear message to African Americans entering the facility.

"We come to the courthouse looking for justice and when we see the Confederate Flag or the Stars and Bars we realize we are still not receiving the justice we are guaranteed," he said.

While some called Tuesday for the removal of not just the flag, but the monument as well, Chapman, who also moved to remove the Confederate Flag in 2015, made it clear he would not go that far.

He called the memorial, one of the oldest in the nation, "a monument to 90-some dead people who died during the Civil War."

Commissioner Tony Anderson, who is up for re-election this year, sought to put off a county vote on removing the flag by allowing the state of Florida to decide its fate.

"I’m probably going to lose a lot of votes for even speaking out," Anderson said. "I probably have people texting me right now telling me to shut the hell up."

Though he spoke against racism and called the flag an "affront" to the dignity of African Americans, Anderson never put forth a motion to remove the flag.

"I don’t see this happening with this board," he said, alluding to the outcome of a vote.

As chairman, Chapman was obliged to pass the presiding officer’s gavel to Nick so that he could make the motion to remove the flag. Anderson voted alongside him in the ultimately defeated call for removal.

Glidewell, who as a private citizen had battled in 2015 and 2018 to keep the flag flying, told his fellow board members that he believed the referendum held to retain the flag should be respected.

He drew a rebuke from Chapman when he said the board of commissioners was wrong "to so cavalierly dismiss the will of the people for political expediency."

"I will make my own decision regarding this vote or any other," Chapman fired back.

Nipper bemoaned the state of the country before siding with Glidewell and Nick against removing the flag.

"I’m military through and through," she said. "That’s all I have to say."