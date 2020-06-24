The Department of Health - Okaloosa has announced a new drive-thru testing site for Thursday, June 25 from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Crestview Community Center at 1446 Commerce Drive.

There are 400 tests available. If they are used prior to 11 a.m., the site will close early.

No pre-screening or pre-registration required. Community residents with and without symptoms can be tested at no cost. There are no age limitations. Children must be cooperative and able to complete the test without restraint.

Everyone will be asked to provide their first and last name, address, gender, date of birth, race, ethnicity, address, county of Florida residency and a working phone number. Everyone should remain in the vehicle at all times. Try to limit those in vehicle to no more than five to be tested.

If you have symptoms of concern for COVID-19, after being tested, you should stay home and continue to monitor and record symptoms until you get your results. Results will be provided via telephone call regardless if positive or negative.

COVID-19 testing is still available at DOH-Okaloosa for anyone wanting testing, symptoms or no symptoms. Please call 850-344-0566 for an appointment. Appointments are available Monday – Friday.

Symptoms of a possible infection with COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, muscle pain, new loss of taste or smell and sore throat. Rarely symptoms may include nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea.

Antibody (serological) testing is not available at these test sites. The tests will identify the presence of the active virus. It does not identify the presence of antibodies which indicates that the person has been exposed to the virus and developed antibodies against it.

Visit HealthyOkaloosa.com COVID-19 Frequently Asked Questions for the most-up-to-date calendar or call our Public Information Line at 850-344-0566.