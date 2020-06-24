Another 5,508 new cases of COVID-19 were diagnosed in Florida for the 24-hour period between 10 a.m., Tuesday and 10 a.m. Wednesday. The state total has now reached 109,014.
There are 13,574 hospitalized across the state with the coronavirus and 3,281 have now died, an increase of 44 over Tuesday.
Several Northwest Florida counties registered double digit increases in the number of cases overnight. Okaloosa County added another 21, Santa Rosa 16, Walton and Bay 10 each and Holmes 16.
On Tuesday Okaloosa County reported six people were hospitalized, with four in ICU beds. Walton County’s Department of Health reported four hospitalized and one in ICU.
STATEWIDE
Total cases: 109,014, an increase of 5,508 over Tuesday
Deaths: 3,281, an increase of 44 over Tuesday
Hospitalized: 13,574, an increase of 256 over Tuesday
BY THE NUMBERS
Total COVID-19 cases as of 10 a.m., Wednesday, June 24
Okaloosa: 457, increase of 21 over Tuesday
Santa Rosa: 371, increase of 16 over Tuesday
Walton: 198, increase of 10 over Tuesday
Bay: 240, increase of 10 over Tuesday
Washington: 99, increase of one over Tuesday
Holmes: 137, increase of 16 over Tuesday
Gulf: 14, increase of one over Tuesday
Franklin: 4, no increase since Tuesday
Deaths
Santa Rosa: 9, no change
Okaloosa: 6, no change
Walton: 9, no change
Bay: 4, no change
Holmes: 0, no change
Washington: 11, no change
Gulf: 0, no change
Franklin: 0, no change
CITY BY CITY CASES
Santa Rosa County
Milton: 200, increase of five
Navarre: 60, increase of three
Gulf Breeze: 52, increase of six
Pace: 27, no change
Jay: 4, no change
Pensacola Beach: 2, no change
Missing Santa Rosa 20
Okaloosa County
Fort Walton Beach: 195, increase of 11
Destin: 57, increase of one
Crestview: 66, increase of two
Niceville: 45, increase of one
Shalimar: 25, increase of one
Mary Esther: 31, increase of three
Laurel Hill: 4, no change
Eglin Air Force Base: 7, increase of one
Baker: 2, no change
Holt: 2, no change
Valparaiso: 3, no change
Missing, Okaloosa: 9
Walton County
DeFuniak Springs: 99, increase of one
Santa Rosa Beach: 37, increase of five
Freeport: 13, no change
Miramar Beach: 6, no change
Paxton: 1, no change
Ponce de Leon: 2, no change
Point Washington: 1, no change
Westville: 1, decrease of 2
Out of State: 22
Missing, Walton: 7, no change
Bay County
Panama City: 159, increase of eight
Panama City Beach: 30, increase of three
Lynn Haven: 22, no change
Youngstown: 5, no change
Southport: 4, no change
Callaway: 3, no change
Fountain: 2, no change
Tyndall Air Force Base: 1, no change
Parker: 1, no change