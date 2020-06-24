Another 5,508 new cases of COVID-19 were diagnosed in Florida for the 24-hour period between 10 a.m., Tuesday and 10 a.m. Wednesday. The state total has now reached 109,014.

There are 13,574 hospitalized across the state with the coronavirus and 3,281 have now died, an increase of 44 over Tuesday.

Several Northwest Florida counties registered double digit increases in the number of cases overnight. Okaloosa County added another 21, Santa Rosa 16, Walton and Bay 10 each and Holmes 16.

On Tuesday Okaloosa County reported six people were hospitalized, with four in ICU beds. Walton County’s Department of Health reported four hospitalized and one in ICU.

STATEWIDE

Total cases: 109,014, an increase of 5,508 over Tuesday

Deaths: 3,281, an increase of 44 over Tuesday

Hospitalized: 13,574, an increase of 256 over Tuesday

BY THE NUMBERS

Total COVID-19 cases as of 10 a.m., Wednesday, June 24

Okaloosa: 457, increase of 21 over Tuesday

Santa Rosa: 371, increase of 16 over Tuesday

Walton: 198, increase of 10 over Tuesday

Bay: 240, increase of 10 over Tuesday

Washington: 99, increase of one over Tuesday

Holmes: 137, increase of 16 over Tuesday

Gulf: 14, increase of one over Tuesday

Franklin: 4, no increase since Tuesday

Deaths

Santa Rosa: 9, no change

Okaloosa: 6, no change

Walton: 9, no change

Bay: 4, no change

Holmes: 0, no change

Washington: 11, no change

Gulf: 0, no change

Franklin: 0, no change

CITY BY CITY CASES

Santa Rosa County

Milton: 200, increase of five

Navarre: 60, increase of three

Gulf Breeze: 52, increase of six

Pace: 27, no change

Jay: 4, no change

Pensacola Beach: 2, no change

Missing Santa Rosa 20

Okaloosa County

Fort Walton Beach: 195, increase of 11

Destin: 57, increase of one

Crestview: 66, increase of two

Niceville: 45, increase of one

Shalimar: 25, increase of one

Mary Esther: 31, increase of three

Laurel Hill: 4, no change

Eglin Air Force Base: 7, increase of one

Baker: 2, no change

Holt: 2, no change

Valparaiso: 3, no change

Missing, Okaloosa: 9

Walton County

DeFuniak Springs: 99, increase of one

Santa Rosa Beach: 37, increase of five

Freeport: 13, no change

Miramar Beach: 6, no change

Paxton: 1, no change

Ponce de Leon: 2, no change

Point Washington: 1, no change

Westville: 1, decrease of 2

Out of State: 22

Missing, Walton: 7, no change

Bay County

Panama City: 159, increase of eight

Panama City Beach: 30, increase of three

Lynn Haven: 22, no change

Youngstown: 5, no change

Southport: 4, no change

Callaway: 3, no change

Fountain: 2, no change

Tyndall Air Force Base: 1, no change

Parker: 1, no change