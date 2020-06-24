A Fort Walton Beach man is facing multiple child pornography charges based on a tip local authorities received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Frank Mahala, 40, was arrested by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office following an investigation that began in January.

An arrest report said the national agency received notification Jan. 21 from Google LLC that "a user was in possession of child sexual abuse material."

The information was passed to the Sheriff’s Office, which verified the finding as illegal child pornography and obtained a search warrant for materials in Mahala’s possession.

Electronic devices and electronic storage devices were confiscated from Mahala’s Kanuha Drive, Fort Walton Beach home, the report said, and "over 10 images of child sexual abuse material" were located.

Girls estimated to be as young as six were displayed exposed or engaging in sexual acts, the report said.

Mahala faces 10 counts of possession of obscene material, three counts of transmitting child pornography across state lines and one count of using a two-way communications device to facilitate the commission of a felony.