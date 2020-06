The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing runaway teen.

Darren Patton, 15, was last seen June 22 and could be wearing a black hoodie, black or snake-print pants and high-top Converse All Stars, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

If you have any information, contact OCSO at 850-652-740 or Emerald Coast Crime Stopper at 850-863-TIPS.