This is a list of local businesses and institutions that have closed or not reopened, or events that have been canceled or rescheduled because of the COVID-19 pandemic in the Northwest Florida area.

FORT WALTON BEACH

Air Force Armament Museum: The indoor portion of the Air Fore Armament Museum will remain closed. The outdoor area is still open and people are encouraged to stay six feet apart.

SOUTH WALTON

Alys Beach: The 30A community of Alys Beach has announced the cancellation of summer and fall activities with a goal of protecting homeowners, guests and employees from COVID-19.