Some of the local organizations that will be receiving the food include Food for Thought Outreach, Sharing and Caring, Catholic Charities, Meals on Wheels, the Matrix Community Outreach Center and the Salvation Army.

NICEIVLLE -- About 60 volunteers, ranging in age from 4 to 88, spent Friday morning unloading more than 35,000 pounds of food that was delivered to Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Niceville.

The food shipment, consisting of some 1,326 cases of canned goods and commodities, was donated by the church’s Humanitarian Center in Salt Lake City and will be distributed to a variety of organizations in Okaloosa and Walton counties that help provide food to those in need.

"This is going to 10 of our churches in the local counties," said Ron Dougherty, one of the church members responsible for organizing the food donation and distribution. Dougherty said that member churches in DeFuniak Springs, Crestview, Fort Walton Beach, Niceville, Freeport, and Destin will then distribute the food out to their communities.

"We did feel there was a need with the pandemic and a lot of people not working," said Dougherty, who notes there has been an increased demand on local food banks as a result of the economic shutdown.

"As part of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints we’re here to serve," said Dougherty. "Whether it’s donating to a food pantry or working in hurricane relief during Hurricane Michael."

Local church members spent six weeks in the Panama City area helping residents recover from the Category 5 Hurricane that hit in October 1998.

"In the scriptures it states that if you serve the least of them you’re serving me, Jesus Christ," said Dougherty. "That’s what it’s all about, we’re here to serve."

