The state of Florida smashed the daily record for new COVID-19 cases Friday with a whopping 8,942 reported. That's a 62% increase over the previous record of 5,508 reported Wednesday.

Florida's total number of novel coronavirus cases is now at 122,960. The state has now added more cases since the Department of Health's June 10 morning report (56,960) than it did from the start of the pandemic in March through the end of May (56,163).

Okaloosa, Santa Rosa and Bay counties reported double digits increases with Milton, Fort Walton Beach and Panama City with the majority of those new cases.

Phase 1 reopening of the state began May 18, followed by more openings in Phase 2 which began June 5.

The number of reported deaths increased to 3,366, an increase of 39 since Thursday.

There were no new deaths in our coverage area.

The total number of people who have been hospitalized is 13,987, an increase of 1,048 patients since June 20. However, the Department of Health notes that figure does not reflect the number of COVID-19 patients currently in hospitals.

STATEWIDE

Total cases: 114,018, and increase of 8,942 over Thursday

Deaths: 3,327, an increase of 39 over Thursday

Hospitalized: 13,775, an increase of 212 over Thursday

Top 5 cities with confirmed cases

Miami: 17,909

Orlando: 5,872

Tampa: 5,134

Hialeah: 4,037

Jacksonville: 3,673

BY THE NUMBERS

Total COVID-19 cases as of 10 a.m., Friday, June 25

Okaloosa: 541, increase of 41 over Thursday

Santa Rosa: 432, increase of 21 over Thursday

Walton: 206, increase of one over Thursday

Bay: 287, increase of 39 over Thursday

Washington: 101 , decrease of one over Thursday

Holmes: 150, increase of three over Thursday

Gulf: 17, increase of three over Thursday

Franklin: 6 , increase of two over Thursday

Deaths

Santa Rosa: 9, no change

Okaloosa: 6, no change

Walton: 9, no change

Bay: 4, no change

Holmes: 0, no change

Washington: 11, no change

Gulf: 0, no change

Franklin: 0, no change

CITY BY CITY CASES

Santa Rosa County

Milton: 223 , increase of 12

Navarre: 71, increase of five

Gulf Breeze: 67, increase of six

Pace: 37, increase of three

Jay: 5, no change

Pensacola Beach: 2, no change

Missing Santa Rosa: 26

Okaloosa County

Fort Walton Beach: 227, increase of 10

Crestview, 79, increase of two

Destin: 76, increase of five

Niceville: 53, increase of six

Shalimar: 29, increase of two

Mary Esther: 35, increase of three

Laurel Hill: 4, no change

Eglin Air Force Base: 7, no change

Baker: 2, no change

Holt: 3, no change

Valparaiso: 3, no change

Missing, Okaloosa: 15, increase of 4

Walton County

DeFuniak Springs: 100, decrease of one

Santa Rosa Beach: 38, no change

Freeport: 15, no change

Miramar Beach: 9, increase of one

Paxton: 1, no change

Gaskin: 1 no change

Point Washington: 1, no change

Westville: 1, decrease of 2

Out of State: 29

Missing: 8

Bay County

Panama City: 191, increase of 28

Panama City Beach: 36, increase of five

Lynn Haven: 24, no change

Youngstown: 6, increase of one

Southport: 4, no change

Callaway: 5, increase of two

Fountain: 2, no change

Tyndall Air Force Base: 1, no change

Parker: 1, no change

Missing: 3