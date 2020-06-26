Airstream Row was specifically noted in a Thursday announcement from the Seaside Community Development Corporation as one of the reasons for instituting the curfew.

SEASIDE — A random Friday morning sampling of businesses in Seaside’s commercial district found significant support for the 8 p.m. curfew that began Friday night in the business district of the iconic beachside Walton County community, as its leadership continues to take steps to protect visitors and workers from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reactions were mixed, however, along Airstream Row, the name given to the food trailers situated along Walton County Road 30A at the front of Seaside’s commercial district.

As noted in the announcement, Airstream Row had become something of a problem area in the evenings at Seaside, as large crowds of young people congregated in the area, not observing the social distancing recommended as a strategy for limiting the spread of COVID-19.

"I think it’s better that way," Olga Akkan, owner of Mr. Gyro Hero, a new food service trailer on Airstream Row, said of the curfew. The early shutdown of the commercial district will mean the loss of a couple of hours of business for the trailer she owns with her husband, Burak Akkan.

Still, Olga Akkan was at least a little apprehensive about the curfew, which thus far will extend indefinitely in Seaside’s commercial district.

"We’ll see tonight, I guess," she said.

Mr. Gyro Hero has been particularly hard-hit by the COVID-19-related restrictions put in place in Seaside, having opened just 10 days before the March 21 shutdown of the commercial district, which was reopened May 29. During the shutdown, like all of the other food-service businesses in Seaside’s commercial district, Mr. Gyro Hero was allowed to operate only on a to-go basis.

Putting a positive spin on the curfew, Olga Akkan said the loss of a couple of hours will mean that the food trailer won’t have to operate a second shift, thereby saving on personnel costs for the business, now operated solely by family members.

The curfew also will save her, Akkan said, from having to decide whether to bring on an additional employee.

And at any rate, she said, "Most of the people eat before 8 p.m."

A couple of trailers east of Mr. Gyro Hero, the owner of Barefoot BBQ was not at all happy about the curfew.

"Murphy" — he declined to give his last name, saying he was widely known by just his first name — said people eating at the food trailers had already made up their minds, along with their families, to patronize those businesses.

"So COVID starts at 8 o’clock?" he asked in a mid-morning Friday interview, sweeping the area around his trailer in preparation for the lunchtime crowd.

"There’s no way it can’t," Murphy said when asked how the curfew would affect his business. And although he wasn’t ready to put a specific dollar amount on what he’s likely to lose as a result of the curfew — "Dinner is 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.," he said — Murphy said the curfew "is going to change everything" for his business.

In other comments, Murphy contended that his responsibility with regard to COVID-19 ends with ensuring that his employees are wearing masks — as he was — and taking other steps to ensure the business is operating safely with regard to public health.

"These human beings (tourists and local visitors to Seaside) are doing what they want to do," Murphy continued. "I’m not here to police these thousands of people."

Elsewhere in Seaside, business owners, managers and staff members faced with large crowds of patrons — masked, along with their customers, as required by Seaside’s regulations for the commercial district — waved off a reporter’s questions about the curfew.

But at Sundog Books, owner Bob White, who said his business now is 60 percent to 75 percent of what it had been — "Which I’m very happy with," he interjected — prior to Seaside’s leadership taking steps against COVID-19, was taking the long view.

Taking an aggressive approach toward COVID-19, he said, likely will ensure that restrictions can be lifted sooner rather than later.

"Seaside has done exactly what I think they should have done," White said, adding later, "I don’t think you can half-deal with a pandemic.".

Still, White conceded that in a normal year "these are all good months" for Sundog Books. Part of the reason for that is the bookstore’s location next to the Great Southern Cafe, where patrons waiting for a table to open up often will pass time in his business, White explained.

"We’re not going to be back to normal for a long time," said White, who went on to say that the bookstore continues to be able to pay the bills, and have a little left over, each month.

At nearby Town Square Shoes, staff member Bob Lopez wasn’t particularly worried about the curfew, which will cost the business an hour’s worth or so of evening customers. For Lopez, addressing the issue is just a matter of educating customers.

"You can teach customers," he said, "and they will get here before 8." Besides, he added, the curfew is "a mandate, and there’s nothing we can do."

Across Seaside’s Central Square on Friday in the hours before the curfew, visitors appeared largely unaware of the latest step taken by Seaside in its own efforts to help slow COVID-19. they were, though, taking news of the early nightly shutdown of the commercial district in stride.

Chris Reed and his wife, Tonya, visiting from out of state, were "not really" aware of the upcoming curfew, he said.

But, his wife added, noting the other precautions already taken in Seaside, "It’s good to see it happening."

