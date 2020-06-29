In the missing person flyer, Tallahassee police ask that anyone with information call the department at (850) 891-4200.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is now searching for a Leon County 8-year-old, who the Tallahassee Police Department reported was missing earlier in the day.

FDLE issued an Amber Alert Monday evening for Josiah Brantley, a Black 8-year-old boy, who may be in a 2019 Dodge Journey vehicle with Florida tag KCWV29. Josiah is four feet tall, weighs 90 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Tallahassee police report Josiah was last seen wearing a white tank top and orange shorts near the 2500 block of Holton Street.

Police say they believed Josiah was in his mother's custody, Jasmine Brantley. The pair may be on their way to Live Oak or Orlando, according to police.

In the missing person flyer, Tallahassee police ask that anyone with information call the department at (850) 891-4200.

To issue an Amber Alert, law enforcement must believe that a child has been kidnapped and is in imminent danger of death or serious bodily injury.