At around 1 p.m., two men on the boat with the 40-year old quickly pulled him from the water and began CPR, according to a press release from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

DESTIN — A Georgia man was pulled from the water after he dove off a pontoon boat and hit his head on the bottom of Crab Island near Destin on Saturday.

At around 1 p.m., two men on the boat with the 40-year old quickly pulled him from the water and began CPR, according to a press release from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

The man told them he could not feel his arms just before he lost consciousness.

He was transported to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center.

His current status is unknown, the release said.