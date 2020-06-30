This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the Northwest Florida Daily News.

The Florida Department of Health reported another massive increase in the number of new Covid-19 cases.

There were 6,0932 and 58 deaths reported statewide, according to the DOH report issued at 10 a.m., Tuesday.

The state has now recorded 152,434 total COVID-19 cases and 3,505 deaths. There are 14,580 hospitalized in Florida and 1.9 million tests have been administered.

Santa Rosa County saw a startling jump of 111 in new cases confirmed as its total leapt from 482 to 593. County Health Department spokeswoman Debbie Stilphen attributed the big jump to test results coming in from across a tri-county area.

Okaloosa, Walton and Bay counties also saw increased case counts of 30 or more.

As of Sunday, Okaloosa County was reporting 13 people hospitalized with nine occupying ICU beds and one patient requiring a ventilator. The number of deaths across the region remained at 40.

BY THE NUMBERS

Total COVID-19 cases as of 10 a.m., Tuesday, June 30

Okaloosa: 666, increase of 30 over Monday

Santa Rosa: 593, increase of 111 over Monday

Walton: 245, increase of 32 over Monday

Bay: 384, increase of 37 over Monday

Washington: 113, increase of one over Monday

Holmes: 177, increase of 16 over Monday

Gulf: 23, increase of one over Monday

Franklin: 6, no increase over Monday

Deaths

Santa Rosa: 9, no change

Okaloosa: 6, no change

Walton: 9, no change

Bay: 4, no change

Holmes: 0, no change

Washington: 12, no change

Gulf: 0, no change

Franklin: 0, no change

CITY BY CITY CASES

Santa Rosa County

Milton: 264, plus 29

Navarre: 91, plus nine

Gulf Breeze: 112, plus 35

Pace: 64, plus 21

Jay: 13, plus eight

Pensacola Beach: 2 no change

Missing: Santa Rosa 40

Okaloosa County

Fort Walton Beach: 273, plus 10

Crestview: 101, plus one

Destin: 94, plus nine

Niceville: 61, plus two

Shalimar: 36, no change

Mary Esther: 41, plus one

Laurel Hill: 5, plus one

Eglin Air Force Base: 8, no change

Baker: 10, plus three

Holt: 4, plus one

Valparaiso: 5, no change

Missing, Okaloosa: 14

Walton County

DeFuniak Springs: 106, plus three

Santa Rosa Beach: 59, plus 18

Freeport: 16, no change

Miramar Beach: 15, plus six

Paxton: 1, no change

Point Washington: 1, no change

Ponce de Leon: 2, no change

Bay County

Panama City: 258, plus 26

Panama City Beach: 47, plus four

Lynn Haven: 33, plus five

Youngstown: 7, no change

Southport: 5, no change

Callaway: 5, no change

Fountain: 3, plus one

Tyndall Air Force Base: 2, no change

Parker: 1, no change

Inlet Beach: 1, no change