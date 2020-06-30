FORT WALTON BEACH—The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 12-year-old boy from the Fort Walton Beach area.

Jamicheal Allan Lee Riggs was last seen on Pine Moss Drive in Fort Walton Beach on June 22, according to a Facebook post from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

The post said he is a juvenile runway, and he was last seen wearing a green shirt with a soccer ball on the front, black jeans, and red shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office at 850-651-7400 or the Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850-863-TIPS.