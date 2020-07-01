The number of Florida COVID-19 cases in Florida climbed by 6,563 Tuesday to 158,997.

The state’s death toll rose by 45 to 3,550 and Okaloosa, Bay and Washington counties all reported fatalities attributed to the coronavirus.

Case numbers continued to climb across the region that includes Okaloosa, Santa Rosa, Walton, Bay, Washington, Holmes, Gulf and Franklin counties. The death toll in the region has grown to 43.

Total COVID-19 cases as of 10 a.m., Wednesday, July 1

Okaloosa: 704, increase of 38 over Tuesday

Santa Rosa: 617, increase of 24 over Tuesday

Walton: 257, increase of 12 over Tuesday

Bay: 408, increase of 24 over Tuesday

Washington: 112, decrease of one over Tuesday

Holmes: 181, increase of 4 over Tuesday

Gulf: 23, no chance since Tuesday

Franklin: 6, no change since Tuesday

Deaths

Santa Rosa: 9, no change

Okaloosa: 7

Walton: 9, no change

Bay: 5

Holmes: 0, no change

Washington: 13

Gulf: 0, no change

Franklin: 0, no change

CITY BY CITY CASES

Santa Rosa County

Milton: 270, plus six

Navarre: 94, plus three

Gulf Breeze: 122, plus 10

Pace: 66, plus 2

Jay: 13, no change

Missing Santa Rosa: 43

Others under five cases

Okaloosa County

Fort Walton Beach: 280, plus seven

Crestview: 103, plus two

Destin: 118, plus 24

Niceville: 61, no change

Shalimar: 39, plus three

Mary Esther: 43, plus two

Laurel Hill: 5, no change

Eglin Air Force Base: 8, no change

Baker: 9, no change

Valparaiso: 5, no change

Missing, Okaloosa: 15

Walton County

DeFuniak Springs: 109, plus three

Santa Rosa Beach: 61, plus two

Freeport: 19, plus three

Miramar Beach: 17, plus two

Others less than five

Bay County

Panama City: 274, plus 16

Panama City Beach: 52, plus five

Lynn Haven: 35, plus two

Youngstown: 7, no change

Southport: 5, no change

Callaway: 5, no change

Tyndall Air Force Base: 2, no change

Others less than five