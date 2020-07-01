FORT WALTON BEACH — Because of the rise in the number of local COVID-19 cases, the city has canceled its July 4 concerts at the Landing and rescheduled its Independence Day fireworks show.

The fireworks show has been moved to the start of the city’s Fall Concerts at the Landing series on Sept. 4.

Additionally, the public will no longer be able to attend in person the city Fire Department’s fire engine dedication ceremony on July 11.

A modified ceremony will be shared on the department’s Facebook page for the public to view starting at 9 a.m. July 11.