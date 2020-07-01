Emma Hazlewood Clapp is the new executive director of the Family Success Center of Etowah County, according to FSC Board President Jessica Wilson.

Clapp succeeds Tammy Jackson, who stepped down to continue her calling in ministry full time. Wilson expressed appreciation for Jackson’s service heading FSC.

"The mission of the Family Success Center of Etowah County is to strengthen families until they are financially stable, emotionally healthy and completely nonviolent," Wilson said in a press release. "During Tammy Jackson's tenure as executive director, she has been able to carry that mission.

"Tammy was able to add the supervised visitation program to our services, adopt the middle school intervention program (PEACE) program, and significantly expand our school-based abuse prevention program (Safe and Successful)," she said. "Family Success is now the model program for Auburn’s healthy relationships initiative, and we earned a Platinum seal of transparency from Guidestar, the world’s largest source of nonprofit information for potential donor confidence.

Wilson said the board is happy to have Clapp take the reins. "Emma has been serving the Family Success Center since 2013, where she began as an intern with the founder, Marie Johnson," Wilson said. "She was later hired to work as the financial stability coach and a parent educator with United Way’s Success by 6’s Helping Our Moms Excel Program."

Clapp became the program director of Alabama Healthy Marriage and Relationship Education Initiative at the Center in 2017, Wilson said, and was able to achieve a return of full funding and an increase of funding through Auburn University.

Wilson said Clapp decided to make a career change, returning to school and earning a bachelor’s degree in sociology and family studies from the University of Alabama. She became a Certified Family Life Educator through the National Council of Family Relations.

She earned a master’s degree in family/community services from UNA and became an adjunct instructor at the school in 2016.

"She has been serving her community through volunteer work," Wilson said, "including her work as the founder and director of A Night for Our Stars Special Needs Prom through the Children's Policy Council.

"Emma considers it a privilege to be able to work under both Ms. Johnson and Tammy Jackson as directors and knows that she has big shoes to fill," Wilson said. "However, she is honored and excited to move into the executive director's position after serving the Family Success Center for over seven years.

"She is looking forward to continuing the center's mission and (expanding) her work within the community," she said. "We know her vision for Family Success Center will reach the far corners of Etowah County."