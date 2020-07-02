That’s because a law signed by Florida Gov Ron DeSantis in April, allows for these kinds of fireworks to be used by backyard pyrotechnicians on only specific days throughout the year.

You may see signs in Northwest Florida advertising Roman candles and other various exploding or flying fireworks this Fourth of July season, that normally are not allowed.

That’s because a law signed by Florida Gov Ron DeSantis in April, allows for these kinds of fireworks to be used by backyard pyrotechnicians on only specific days throughout the year.

Fireworks are now legal on the Fourth of July, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Florida statute classifies fireworks as:

"... certain combustible or explosive substances or articles prepared for the purpose of producing a visible or audible effect by combustion, explosion, deflagration, or detonation. The term includes, blank cartridges and toy cannons in which explosives are used, the type of balloons which require fire underneath to propel them, firecrackers, torpedoes, skyrockets, roman candles, dago bombs, and any fireworks containing any explosives or flammable compound or any tablets or other device containing any explosive substance."

The new law does not, however, supersede any local government regulation or homeowner’s association covenants relating to the use of fireworks.

Other than the three designated days, fireworks are not allowed to be used. Sparklers are the preferred way of celebrating special occasions, according to Florida statute.

Florida statute classifies sparklers as:

"Sparklers" are defined as "a device which emits showers of sparks upon burning, does not contain any explosive compounds, does not detonate or explode, is handheld or ground based, cannot propel itself through the air, and contains not more than 100 grams of the chemical compound which produces sparks upon burning." Any sparkler that is not approved by the SFM is classified as fireworks.