NICEVILLE — The Mid-Bay Bridge will be closed to all traffic from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday, July 6 through Saturday, July 11 as workers remove and replace steel tendons.

Emergency service vehicles will be able to use the bridge for only urgent emergency services during the temporary closures.

Alternative routes are State Road (S.R.) 20, State Road 85 and U.S. Highway 98. Variable message boards at each end of the bridge will alert drivers about restrictions.

The Mid-Bay Bridge is currently restricted to only two-axle vehicles and single axle trailers. This load restriction is a cautionary measure intended to minimize the stresses on the bridge during maintenance activities. All planned construction activities are weather dependent and may be rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.

