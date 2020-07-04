All Etowah County municipalities except one go to the polls this summer to select leaders.

Gadsden holds elections on a different schedule, but other municipalities — Altoona, Attalla, Glencoe, Hokes Bluff, Rainbow City, Reece City, Ridgeville, Sardis, Southside and Walnut Grove — will go to the polls Aug. 25.

Qualifying begins Tuesday, and potential candidates have until 5 p.m. July 21 to throw their hats in the ring.

A number of candidates have made public their intentions to run.

Candidates qualify through the city clerk in their respective municipalities. All candidates must file a Statement of Economic Interest with the Alabama Secretary of State’s Office to appear on the ballot.

For voters who want to ensure that they can participate in the Aug. 25 election, Aug. 10 is the last day to register to vote.

Candidates seeking municipal offices may submit an announcement to The Gadsden Times at news@gadsdentimes.com, limit 300 words. Please include a photo and phone number.