The Florida Department of Health in Okaloosa County will be administering two mobile testing sites this week.

— Tuesday, July 7, 4:30 p.m. - 7 p.m. at Northwest Florida State College, 100 E. College Boulevard in Niceville.

— Thursday July 9, 8 a.m. - 10:30 a.m., Northwest Florida State College, 1170 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Fort Walton Beach

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION FROM FDOH:

What do I need in order to be tested?

• No cost testing is now available to all community members with and without symptoms.

• Children can be tested with parent or legal guardian. Children must be able to complete the test without restraint.

• No appointment or pre-screening required.

• Please bring a government issued id.

What happens when I arrive at the testing site?

• Everyone will be asked to provide their first and last name, address, gender, date of

birth, race, ethnicity, address, county of FL residency, and a working phone number.

• All passengers must stay inside vehicles from arrival to departure.

• Limit the people in your personal vehicle to a maximum of five to be tested.

How will I receive my results?

• After being tested, continue to monitor and record symptoms.

• You will receive your test results via telephone call.

What else do I need to know?

• Antibody testing and rapid testing are NOT available at these test sites.