FORT WALTON BEACH — The body of a homeless woman was discovered Sunday in a small wooded area off the 400 block of Hollywood Boulevard.

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office investigators say the death appears suspicious and is being treated as a homicide.

On Monday, officials identified the victim as 41-year old Charlene Begay, no known address. An autopsy is scheduled is scheduled for Monday afternoon.

RELATED: (Jan. death of homeless woman) Friend searches for clues in homeless woman’s murder

Officials were notified just after noon Sunday by an individual who had spotted Begay and believed she appeared deceased, the Sheriff’s Office said.

This is the second homeless woman this year who has died under suspicious circumstances in Okaloosa County.

In January, Erin Elizabeth Hindes, 52, was found dead while camping on an empty lot just off Beal Parkway.

The Fort Walton Beach Police Department is investigating that death as a homicide. Anyone with information on that case is asked to contact Detective Kelly Stanley at 850-833-9546.

Anyone with information about Begay’s death is asked to contact the OCSO at 850.651.7400, EmeraldCoastCrimeStoppers.com, or by texting the P3 Tips Mobile application.