FORT WALTON BEACH -- For the second time in six months, authorities have been called to investigate the discovery of homeless women’s bodies found on vacant lots in the Fort Walton Beach area.

The most recent was the Sunday afternoon discovery of 41-year old Charlene Begay, who had no known address.

She was found on a vacant lot off Hollywood Boulevard near the road’s intersection with Mary Esther Boulevard.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said Monday morning that an autopsy was being performed later that day. Foul play is suspected, according to an OCSO press release.

"It has all the indications that it might be a homicide," said OCSO spokesperson Michele Nicholson.

The lot is about two miles from the lot just off Beal Parkway where Erin Elizabeth Hindes, 52, was found dead in January.

That, too, is being investigated as a homicide, though few details have been released about the manner of death.

"We are waiting on some lab results to come back," said Fort Walton Beach Police Department Detective Sgt. Brandon Chapin. "I’m hoping it will be a quick turnaround."

Authorities aren’t saying whether they think there is a connection between the women’s deaths.

But the fact that both women were living on the streets and found in vacant lots is disturbing to Nathan Monk, executive director of One Hopeful Place, an area homeless shelter that, at this point, can only house men.

"I think the unfortunate reality that both of these scenarios bring up is the extreme danger that folks are in when they’re forced to live on the streets," he said. "For women, that danger is exacerbated."

He said women already struggle with being at higher risk for violence and sexual assault.

"When you don’t have a car, you don’t have a home, you don’t have a support network around you that makes you so much more vulnerable," he said.

One Hopeful Place hopes to open the area’s first facility dedicated to housing single women in the late fall.

"That’s why there’s this sense of urgency for us to get this completed," he said. "Every single time a tragedy like this happens, it just reminds us all the more how urgent this is for us as a community."

A $3,000 reward has been offered for information leading to the arrest of the individual responsible for Hindes’ death. Anyone with information on that case is asked to contact Detective Kelly Stanley at 850-833-9546.

Anyone with information about Begay’s death is asked to contact the OCSO at 850.651.7400, EmeraldCoastCrimeStoppers.com, or by texting the P3 Tips Mobile application.