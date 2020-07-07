Raining or too hot outside? No problem.

Urban Air Adventure Park, located in Destin at 14081 Emerald Coast Parkway next to Beall’s, has 40,000 square feet of indoor attractions for all ages from a Sky Rider zip line to a Ninja-like Warrior Course.

Mike Blech of Santa Rosa Beach opened the doors of the indoor park June 13 and has been busy ever since.

"We have something for everyone to do," Blech said. "Whether you’re adventurous or you just want to sit back and relax in the cafe."

One of the park’s biggest attractions is the Sky Rider, which is an overhead zip line that runs throughout the park.

"You notice right when you walk in, the kids are flying over your head. That’s the biggest attraction. No one else in the area has anything like it," Blech said.

And the youth love it.

LJ Figueroa who visited the park for the first time last week said, "It was totally different."

"It was amazing," said Juan Lopez after getting off the Sky Rider. "I will come back."

Blech said he is getting a lot of repeat customers. Izzy Douglas is already a frequent flyer at the Urban Air.

"I’ve been here every day," Douglas said. "I like everything and the people are really nice."

However, dodge ball is her favorite.

"That’s what I’m best at," Douglas said.

Urban Air Adventure Park is just that, an adventure. It has climbing walls, a battle beam, a tubes playground, a slam-dunk zone for the basketball enthusiast, trampolines of all kinds including a ProZone Performance Trampoline where people can literally bounce up on the walls.

"The trampolines in the ProZone are more high level gymnastic trampolines. The idea is the kids will try to hop onto the walls, they’ll try do do tricks, stuff like that," Blech said.

Another highlight of the park is the Warrior Course. The Ninja-like Warrior Course has four lanes with four different levels of abilities. There are timers so kids can compare how they do on the course.

"It’s pretty cool," Blech said.

And if by chance a warrior falls, they land in a pit of plastic balls.

There are no age limits at the park, however, there are some height restrictions.

To do the climbing walls you have to be at least 41 inches. The same is true for the Warrior Course.

"The ball pit is about 3 feet deep so we don’t want the kids disappearing," Blech said.

To harness up for the Sky Rider, participants must be 48 inches tall.

In addition to all the adventures, the park also has seven rooms available for parties, as well as a cafe and plenty of seating.

Blech said they are open for corporate events that want to do team building as well as church groups and other youth groups.

However if you are visiting the Emerald Coast and want to try out the park, no reservations are needed, but they are recommended. Reservations can be made online at urbanairtrampolinepark.com/locations/florida/destin, which helps to control the capacity of the park due to the COVID-19.

"Our capacity is big enough that that hasn’t come into play yet. So you’re welcome to come on in," he said.

The park is open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Times are scheduled out in two-hour blocks, but not limited to two hours.

Parents can drop off kids but "we ask that kids be mature enough to be on their own for a while ... we’re not a babysitting service," he added.

There are different levels of admission cost at Urban Air. The ultimate ticket is $29.99, which covers every thing from the basic trampolines to the Sky Rider.

Memberships are available just like signing up for a gym membership.

"For $14.99 a month, you can come every day," Blech said. "We’re getting a lot of local traffic and our membership is doing quite good."

Urban Air will also be adding virtual reality as well as a 5,000 square feet of laser tag at the end of July.