FORT WALTON BEACH — This year’s Billy Bowlegs Pirate Festival has been canceled, according to a news release from the Greater Fort Walton Beach Chamber of Commerce.

"In an effort to ensure the health and safety of our community and visitors, the Krewe of Bowlegs and the Greater Fort Walton Beach Chamber of Commerce, have made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 Billy Bowlegs Pirate Festival and Torchlight Parade due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns," the release said.

The Billy Bowlegs Pirate Festival and Torchlight Parade is one of the most anticipated events in the area.

In May the event was rescheduled from the traditional first weekend in June to Friday, July 31st and Saturday, August 1, with the Torchlight Parade on Monday, August 3.

"Unfortunately it became increasingly clear that hosting this event would pose a health and safety risk to attendees, volunteers, vendors, staff, visitors and the community as a whole," the release said.

"While this was a difficult decision, it was one made collectively and responsibly. Ensuring the well-being of our community is our top priority," said President/CEO of Greater Fort Walton Beach Chamber of Commerce, Ted Corcoran.

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>