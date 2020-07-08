This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the Northwest Florida Daily News.

A 61-year-old male in Santa Rosa County has died from the coronavirus, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Today’s confirmed death brings the total death in the county to 10.

In a 24-hour period, Santa Rosa County reported 52 additional cases and eight more hospitalizations. Okaloosa reported 31 more cases and Walton with 23 more cases of COVID-19.

Statewide there are 9,989 more cases

Statewide numbers:

Total cases: 223,783, +9,989

Total Florida resident deaths: 3,889, +48

Non-resident deaths: 102

Below are the numbers for each county in our coverage area, plus a city-by-city breakdown of their positive cases.

SANTA ROSA COUNTY

Total cases: 993, +52

Deaths: 10, +1

Hospitalizations: 56, +8

---

Milton: 414, +21

Gulf Breeze: 197, +7

Navarre: 160, +11

Pace: 106, +3

Jay: 31, +5

Missing: 71, +4

Bagdad, +1

--- --- ---

OKALOOSA COUNTY

Total cases: 969, +31

Deaths: 9, unchanged

Hospitalizations: 69, +1

---

Fort Walton Beach: 370, +11

Crestview: 169, +2

Destin: 150, +2

Niceville: 84, +7

Mary Esther: 52, +1

Shalimar: 61, +6

Baker: 23, +1

Eglin: 8, unchanged

Valparaiso: 6, unchanged

Laurel Hill: 6, unchanged

Missing: 19, unchanged

Holt: 4

--- --- ---

WALTON COUNTY

Total cases: 395, +23

Deaths: 9, unchanged

Hospitalizations: 32, unchanged

---

DeFuniak Springs: 139, +2

Santa Rosa Beach: 120, +11

Miramar Beach: 30, +1

Freeport: 28, +5

Missing: 18, +1

Ponce de Leon: 3

Point Washington: 1

Inlet Beach: 8, +2

Paxton, +1

___

BAY COUNTY

Total cases: 880, +62

Deaths: 5, unchanged

Hospitalizations: 40, unchanged

---

Panama City: 576, +43

Panama City Beach: 131, +6

Lynn Haven: 80, +9

Youngstown: 15, +1

Southport: 12, unchanged

Callaway: 7, unchanged

Fountain: 6, +1

Missing: 9, +1

Tyndall AFB : 3

Parker: 1

Inlet Beach: 1

Bayou George: 1

Seacrest: 1