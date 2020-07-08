FORT WALTON BEACH – The Greater Fort Walton Beach Chamber of Commerce in partnership with Community Broadcasters invites the public to attend the Okaloosa County Candidate Forum on July 13 and 14 at the Fort Walton Beach Civic Auditorium. Both events will feature an informal candidate meet and greet as well as a moderated panel of questions for candidates in the six Okaloosa County Races. Refer to the following schedule for specific dates and coordinating races.

Monday, July 13

5 p.m. Informal Candidate Meet & Greet

5:30 p.m. Program Begins

5:45 p.m. County Commissioner District 5

6:30 p.m. School Board District 2

7 p.m. Superintendent of Schools

Tuesday, July 14, 2020

5 p.m. Informal Candidate Meet & Greet

5:30 p.m. Program Begins

5:45 p.m. Florida House of Representatives District 4

6:30 p.m. County Commissioner District 1

7 p.m. County Commissioner District 3

"This event offers the general public the opportunity to interact with the candidates in person." states Ted Corcoran, president/ CEO Greater Fort Walton Beach Chamber of Commerce. "We encourage everyone that plans to attend to wear a mask and adhere to social distancing protocols." For those that prefer to watch or listen from home, it will be available live on Crestview Community Television’s Facebook page with the addition of live broadcasts on Community Broadcasters’ radio stations 102.1 The Wave and 103.1 The Shark.

Corcoran said, "We want to be sure that everyone interested in the event has the opportunity to watch or listen at their level of comfort and safety."

Sponsors for this event include Community Broadcasters, the City of Fort Walton Beach and the Florida Restaurants & Lodging Association.

For more information, visit the Greater Fort Walton Beach Chamber of Commerce website.