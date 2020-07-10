Due to potential COVID-19 exposures and in order to maintain continuity of operations, the lobbies at Destin City Hall and the Destin City Hall Annex will close to the public effective today, according to a press release issued late morning from the city.

DESTIN -- Effective immediately, the City of Destin will close some buildings and limit access to others to protect employees and the public.

A press release was issued late Friday morning announcing that "due to potential COVID-19 exposures and in order to maintain continuity of operations, the lobbies at Destin City Hall and the Destin City Hall Annex will close to the public effective today."

Spokeswoman Catherine Card said that two city employees had tested positive and that the decision to shut down some public access areas was made by city officials Thursday.

According to the release, members of the public can still request to meet with staff, every effort will be made to honor those requests; however, all meetings will be by appointment only. Citizens can access most of our services virtually through our website at www.cityofdestin.com. Citizens can also contact staff at 850-837-4242.

The Destin Library will be closed on Saturday, July 11. Beginning Monday, July 13, the Destin Library will be open on Mondays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 1 to 5 p.m. on Wednesdays. All programs are suspended at this time and curbside pick-up is available for library patrons.

Effective Sunday July 12, the Destin Community Center lobby will also be closed to the public. The kids summer camp program will continue with curbside drop-off and pick-up. All other programs are suspended at this time.

The City of Destin has and will continue to follow CDC and Florida Health Department protocols, the release said, adding "The public is strongly encouraged to also abide by these guidelines."