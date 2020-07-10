The cyclist, who died after being struck by two vehicles on 98, has been identified as 35-year-old David Raphael Abrahams.

DESTIN -- A crash that happened just before midnight Thursday closed westbound lanes of U.S. Highway 98 for six hours Friday morning and left a bicyclist dead.

The cyclist, who died after being struck by two vehicles on 98, has been identified as 35-year-old David Raphael Abrahams.

The first car that hit him lost control and hit a tree, sending the driver, whose identity has not been released, to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center with serious injuries, according to the most recent information from Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

A passenger in his car was also injured, although not seriously.

Another car also struck Abrahams. No information has been released about this vehicle and the accident remains under investigation.

The OCSO was first alerted to the accident by someone calling about a man in the roadway in the area of Harbor Boulevard and Beach Drive. Abrahams was dead when deputies arrived, according to the OCSO.

The OCSO is asking anyone who witnessed the accident or who has information to please contact the agency at 850.651.7400 or Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850.863.TIPS, EmeraldCoastCrimestoppers.com, or by texting the P3 Tips Mobile application.