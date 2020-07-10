During the council members’ discussion period at the end of last Monday’s board meeting, Councilman Rodney Braden expressed concern about the apparently blurred line between Mayor Gary Jarvis publicly speaking on city issues — such as the closing and reopening of local beaches during the coronavirus pandemic — as a resident and as Destin’s mayor.

DESTIN — City Councilman Rodney Braden recently accused Mayor Gary Jarvis of costing Destin taxpayers more than $30,000 in legal fees.

But that allegation isn’t accurate, other city officials said Friday.

During the council members’ discussion period at the end of last Monday’s board meeting, Councilman Rodney Braden expressed concern about the apparently blurred line between Jarvis publicly speaking on city issues as a resident and as Destin’s mayor.

Destin sued over public records

Braden also questioned the official duties of Destin’s mayor.

"The reason I brought it up, mayor, is because a lot of citizens have asked and, if I had to guess, you’ve cost the citizens over $30,000 in legal fees for the legal team defending you for the things you’ve done that you shouldn’t have done," Braden said. "I’m just trying to keep us out of more legal fees."

Jarvis responded, in reference to lawsuits stemming from a land-use dispute regarding Point Mezzanine LLC’s property next to Destin Harbor.

"If you’re referencing my violation of the public records’ request, it was based on an assumption and a mistake by myself," Jarvis told Braden. "The state hasn’t done anything. I’ll take my fine or findings, if that’s the case, but that lawsuit was way beyond anything that I had done at the time. And I’ll let our attorney speak to that."

City Attorney Kyle Bauman then said he "would really not want to discuss (during a public meeting) a lawsuit, even one that we’ve settled."

While the city has incurred legal fees stemming from Point Mezzanine LLC-filed lawsuits and public records sought in that overall dispute, Jarvis has not cost the city more than $30,000 in legal fees, city spokeswoman Catherine Card said Friday.

In fact, Jarvis has not directly cost the city any legal fees in the overall matter, and state officials have not found him in violation of Florida public records’ laws, Card said.

A lawsuit filed last year against the city by attorneys for Pointe Mezzanine LLC, which through an affiliate owns Holiday Isle’s Pointe Beach & Yacht Club condominiums, alleged city officials violated the state’s Sunshine Law by not producing text messages between city staff and elected officials.

Attorneys for Pointe Mezzanine stated in an October court filing that their client last May requested multiple public records from the city of Destin, including "internal communications."

"Plaintiff is aware that certain city council members and staff use text messaging in connection with matters requested in the public records request," the lawsuit stated.

Such communication would be considered public records under state law.

The initial request, which called for documents pertaining to the original condominium project, the more-recently proposed addition of docking facilities and a right-of-way across the condo property to Norriego Point, took more than a month to fulfill, the lawsuit stated.

"Noticeably absent from the production were any text messages," the now-settled lawsuit stated.