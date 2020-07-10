Lawmen are still investigating the case of a man found dead and on fire at an abandoned mobile home in Fort Walton Beach.

FORT WALTON BEACH -- Authorities are still trying to identify the man who was found dead and ablaze on the front porch of an abandoned mobile home.

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the Pinecrest Mobile Home Park around 4 a.m. Wednesday morning.

An autopsy conducted Tuesday did not turn up any evidence of foul play, according to an update from the Sheriff’s Office.

RELATED: Man found dead and on fire on porch of FWB home

The victim is an adult male.

"There were no signs of trauma to the man’s body other than the burns and investigators found no evidence of accelerants at the scene," the Sheriff’s Office release said.

They did discover cigarettes adjacent to the body.

Toxicology results are pending and work is continuing to identify the individual.