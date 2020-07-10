The simulator is one of two unique and relatively new types of equipment that aim to help city police fight crime. City officials used local option half-cent sales tax money to buy the almost $45,000 simulator around the start of this year.

FORT WALTON BEACH — The city police department’s use of force training simulator continues to help members of the force become better guardians and warriors, says Police Chief Robert Bage.

"Looking at both aspects of law enforcement, you hear a lot about the ‘guardian mentality,’ where you’re more the community guardian, you’re there to help people out and everything else," Bage said. "But there are times also when they have to step up and still be that warrior, so it allows them to train their skills in both lethal and less-lethal tactics."

Fort Walton Beach police officers use kayaks to rescue man in distress (PHOTOS)

FWB Police Department adds another ‘tool’ to crime-fighting ability with Ring partnership

FWB Police Department, Chamber raise funds for new K-9

The simulator is one of two unique and relatively new types of equipment that aim to help city police fight crime. City officials used local option half-cent sales tax money to buy the almost $45,000 simulator around the start of this year.

All 49 officers at the FWBPD have undergone training on the simulator, which offers hundreds of scenarios shown in high-definition video on a large screen.

During the training, officers use replicate weapons, including a 9mm pistol, field AR rifle, shotgun, pepper spray gun and Taser, each with the same heft as real weapons. There’s even a replicate flashlight.

The 9mm "fits in your duty belt as exactly as it would normally be worn," Bage said.

Simulated real-life scenarios offered during the training sessions include an officer having to deal with two armed men involved in a suspected drug deal at a park, a drunk and homeless man in a wooded area, active-shooter cases, fleeing vehicles, and traffic stops with a K-9.

"The patrol sergeants have access to bring their people here if they see something on the road that they feel is a coachable moment for that officer to better hone their skills out on the streets," said FWBPD Sgt. Brandon Chapin.

In many of the scenarios, officers must quickly decide whether they can talk someone down to a peaceful level or need to use pepper spray, Taser or a gun.

"More than half of the scenarios are talk-down ones" involving no use of force at all, Bage said.

One example is an elderly man with dementia, who the officer is able to help during a long conversation.

During the overall training, "We can evaluate officer awareness and see if he’s doing the proper dialogue or if he’s escalating the situation," Bage said. "Each scenario has different outcomes."

In addition to the simulated real-life scenarios, the simulator provides a virtual gun range with adjustable targets. Carbon dioxide is used in the replicate weapons to mimic the recoil of the firing of a live piece of ammunition.

A supply of CO2 was donated to the police department by Hop Heads Homebrew Supplies of Fort Walton Beach.

City police officials said the FWBPD currently is the only law enforcement agency in Okaloosa County to have its own use of force training simulator.

The county Sheriff’s Office uses the same type of simulator at the Criminal Justice Training Center at Northwest Florida State College. Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Michele Nicholson said the S.O.’s new training center that is being built will include its own simulator.

Another relatively new type of equipment for the FWBPD is its "shooting tank," which was purchased for about $2,000 last year with city funds. The department is the only law-enforcement agency in the county to have a shooting tank, police said.

The tank is used to compare shell casings from a firearm that was found on a property, turned in for safekeeping or taken from a suspect of a non-serious crime.

The tank has a chamber in which the muzzle of a pistol or rifle is inserted. Two rounds are fired for each test.

The shell casings are then retrieved and studied to determine whether the firearm was used in a crime. Thus far, none of the more than 30 firearms that have been fired into the tank have been linked to other cases.

If police confiscate a firearm that was used in a violent crime such as a robbery or homicide, it must be sent to a Florida Department of Law Enforcement lab to test for DNA or other evidence.

An example of such a firearm was the handgun used in a shooting in October 2018 at the former Greyhound bus station on Perry Avenue. That shooting left one woman dead and a man injured.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives later determined the handgun used in that shooting also had been used in an attempted homicide in Houston, Chapin said.

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>