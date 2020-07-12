According to the Florida Department of Health in Bay County, the total cases include 1,154 residents and 39 non-residents. Eight residents with the virus have died and 52 have been hospitalized to date.

PANAMA CITY — Bay County has confirmed 86 new COVID-19 patients, for a total of 1,193 cases, health officials announced on Sunday.

The county’s overall COVID-19 positive testing rate is 11%, up from 10% a day prior. Of the 11,064 tests processed in the county to date, 9,847 were negative.

Data is preliminary and subject to change based on public health investigations.

Residents infected include 789 in Panama City, 178 in Panama City Beach, 113 in Lynn Haven, 15 in Youngstown, eight in Callaway, 20 in Southport, one in Parker, four at Tyndall Air Force Base, eight in Fountain, one in Bayou George, two at Inlet Beach, one in Seacrest, one in Watersound and 14 unknown.

DOH-Bay is now testing anyone with symptoms of COVID-19. For screening, please call DOH-Bay at (850) 872-4455 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and follow the prompts. Testing is by appointment only. Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, muscle pain, new loss of taste or smell, vomiting or diarrhea, and/or sore throat. The CDC has a symptom checker available at CDC.gov/coronavirus. For additional testing options and information, visit Bay.FloridaHealth.gov.

For text alert updates from the Florida Department of Health in Bay County, text "bayhealth" to 888-777. For additional information specific to Bay County, visit http://bay.floridahealth.gov/or BayHealthCOVID19.com. Contact the Citizens Information Center seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at (850) 248-6090, or email ask@baycountyfl.gov.

To find the most up-to-date information and guidance on COVID-19, please visit the Department of Health’s dedicated COVID-19 website at FloridaHealthCOVID19.gov. For any other questions related to COVID-19 in Florida, call (866) 779-6121. The Call Center is available 24 hours per day or email COVID-19@flhealth.gov.