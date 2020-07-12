The largest gain was recorded in Santa Rosa County, which had 179 new cases and one new death.
Coronavirus continued to rise across the Panhandle with Okaloosa and Santa Rosa counties each posting an increase of more than 125 cases from Saturday to Sunday.
Here are the latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health.
STATEWIDE
Total cases: 269,811, +15,660
Total Florida resident deaths: 4,242, +45
Non-resident deaths: 104, +3
Below are the numbers for each county in the Daily News coverage area, plus a city-by-city breakdown of their positive cases. Locations with fewer than 5 cases were not listed.
SANTA ROSA COUNTY
Total cases: 1,321, +179
Deaths: 11, +1
Hospitalizations: 70, +4
---
Milton: 530, +56
Gulf Breeze: 263, +38
Navarre: 240, +53
Pace: 137, +24
Jay: 40, +6
Pensacola Beach: 6, no change
--- --- ---
OKALOOSA COUNTY
Total cases: 1,268, +138
Deaths: 10, unchanged
Hospitalizations: 73, +1
---
Fort Walton Beach: 472, +48
Crestview: 243, +33
Destin: 193, +21
Niceville: 126, +24
Mary Esther: 68, +9
Shalimar: 80, +8
Baker: 24, +1
Eglin: 11, +2
Valparaiso: 10, +4
Laurel Hill: 14, +3
Holt: 5, no change
--- --- ---
WALTON COUNTY
Total cases: 561, +23
Deaths: 9, unchanged
Hospitalizations: 36, +1
---
DeFuniak Springs: 210, +9
Santa Rosa Beach: 157, +6
Miramar Beach: 43, +3
Freeport: 50, +3
Inlet Beach: 17, +3
--- --- ---
HOLMES COUNTY
Total cases: 227, +2
Deaths: 1
Hospitalizations: 7
---
Bonifay: 205, +1
Westville: 5, no change
--- --- ---
WASHINGTON COUNTY
Total cases: 1163, +12
Deaths: 13
Hospitalizations: 23
---
Chipley: 113, +6
Vernon: 23, +3
--- --- ---
BAY COUNTY
Total cases: 1,193, +86
Deaths: 8
Hospitalizations: 52
---
Panama City: 788, +59
Panama City Beach: 178, +14
Lynn Haven: 113, +10
Southport: 20, +3
Youngstown: 15, unchanged
Callaway: 8, unchanged
Fountain: 8, unchanged
--- --- ---
GULF COUNTY
Total cases: 90, +2
Deaths: 0
Hospitalizations: 5
---
Port St. Joe: 43, +1
Wewahitchka: 28, +1
--- --- ---
FRANKLIN COUNTY
Total cases: 33, +2
Deaths: 0
Hospitalizations: 1
---
Apalachicola: 14, +1
Eastpoint: 9
Carrabelle: 8, +2