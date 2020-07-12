The largest gain was recorded in Santa Rosa County, which had 179 new cases and one new death.

Coronavirus continued to rise across the Panhandle with Okaloosa and Santa Rosa counties each posting an increase of more than 125 cases from Saturday to Sunday.

Here are the latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health.

STATEWIDE

Total cases: 269,811, +15,660

Total Florida resident deaths: 4,242, +45

Non-resident deaths: 104, +3

Below are the numbers for each county in the Daily News coverage area, plus a city-by-city breakdown of their positive cases. Locations with fewer than 5 cases were not listed.

SANTA ROSA COUNTY

Total cases: 1,321, +179

Deaths: 11, +1

Hospitalizations: 70, +4

---

Milton: 530, +56

Gulf Breeze: 263, +38

Navarre: 240, +53

Pace: 137, +24

Jay: 40, +6

Pensacola Beach: 6, no change

--- --- ---

OKALOOSA COUNTY

Total cases: 1,268, +138

Deaths: 10, unchanged

Hospitalizations: 73, +1

---

Fort Walton Beach: 472, +48

Crestview: 243, +33

Destin: 193, +21

Niceville: 126, +24

Mary Esther: 68, +9

Shalimar: 80, +8

Baker: 24, +1

Eglin: 11, +2

Valparaiso: 10, +4

Laurel Hill: 14, +3

Holt: 5, no change

--- --- ---

WALTON COUNTY

Total cases: 561, +23

Deaths: 9, unchanged

Hospitalizations: 36, +1

---

DeFuniak Springs: 210, +9

Santa Rosa Beach: 157, +6

Miramar Beach: 43, +3

Freeport: 50, +3

Inlet Beach: 17, +3

--- --- ---

HOLMES COUNTY

Total cases: 227, +2

Deaths: 1

Hospitalizations: 7

---

Bonifay: 205, +1

Westville: 5, no change

--- --- ---

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Total cases: 1163, +12

Deaths: 13

Hospitalizations: 23

---

Chipley: 113, +6

Vernon: 23, +3

--- --- ---

BAY COUNTY

Total cases: 1,193, +86

Deaths: 8

Hospitalizations: 52

---

Panama City: 788, +59

Panama City Beach: 178, +14

Lynn Haven: 113, +10

Southport: 20, +3

Youngstown: 15, unchanged

Callaway: 8, unchanged

Fountain: 8, unchanged

--- --- ---

GULF COUNTY

Total cases: 90, +2

Deaths: 0

Hospitalizations: 5

---

Port St. Joe: 43, +1

Wewahitchka: 28, +1

--- --- ---

FRANKLIN COUNTY

Total cases: 33, +2

Deaths: 0

Hospitalizations: 1

---

Apalachicola: 14, +1

Eastpoint: 9

Carrabelle: 8, +2