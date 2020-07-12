Around March, when coronavirus was becoming more prevalent, Mata and her sister began making masks. Some of her friends and family requested their sewing skills, and the masks began turning a profit.

FORT WALTON BEACH — A Fort Walton Beach family is selling homemade masks while also helping out the community.

It all started when Mata Thompson and her sister, Yuwada Storbeck, wanted to find a way to supplement their income while Mata’s husband Aaron was working overseas.

Around March, when coronavirus was becoming more prevalent, Mata and her sister began making masks. Some of her friends and family requested their sewing skills, and the masks began turning a profit.

EDITORIAL: School opening should be a local decision

GUEST COLUMN: From an epidemiologist: Schools need to reopen now. Here’s how to do it safely

A plasma shot could prevent coronavirus, but feds and makers won’t act, scientists say

"We were just getting flooded with orders," he said.

Aaron sold and marketed them on eBay and the Facebook Marketplace.

While a large number of the masks are sold for profit, the Thompsons and Storbeck have also donated many masks to local churches, hospitals and those in need.

"I don’t really care about the money," Mata said.

So far, the family has placed just about 600 orders from their website MY Designs Florida.

"I’m ...super happy when helping others. It feels pretty good," Mata said.

Sewing the masks and visiting fabric shops are her favorite parts of the project.

"I’m super busy ... but I love to do it," she said.

All the masks are grade A Joann’s Fabric 100% quilting, Aaron said. When purchasing masks, buyers can choose from elastic loops or custom-sewed fabric ties with sizes available in large, medium, small, extra-small and kid’s sizes.

Orders can be sent through the mail, or the masks are available through contact-less pickup.