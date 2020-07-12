As much as $134 million may have come to Etowah County businesses and more than 10,500 jobs have been retained as a result of the federal government’s Paycheck Protection Program.

When businesses shut down nationwide because of the coronavirus, part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act included more than $660 billion aimed at helping businesses with continuing to pay their workers.

Heather New, president of The Chamber of Gadsden & Etowah County, said they had surveyed their members during the pandemic, and some of the questions involved assistance.

While some local businesses applied for Economic Injury Disaster Loans early in the coronavirus response, significantly more took advantage of the PPP loans.

"It definitely saved some businesses that wouldn’t have been able to stay in business otherwise," she said.

Last week, the Small Business Administration released a list of the businesses that have received loans from financial institutions and the program through June 30.

Keeping employees on the payroll was the main goal of the program, and the loans can be forgiven if certain conditions are met.

The SBA said nationwide, the average overall loan size is $107,000, and 86.5% of all loans were for less than $150,000.

The SBA also said maintaining a balance between transparency and protecting small businesses’ information was important, so those receiving less than $150,000 — which are the majority of the applicants — aren’t identified.

A total of 949 businesses in Etowah County received loans ranging from $2,000 to $146,874.

Business owners also had to report how many jobs were retained because of the money.

Those loans totaled $34,522,996 and 4,150 jobs.

Though larger loans offer more transparency because the borrowers are named, the amounts of the loans are less clear.

For example, instead of a listed dollar amount like for smaller loans, a range is listed: $350,000 to $1 million or $2 million to $5 million.

Some 130 Etowah County businesses received loans of more than $150,000, and the total could be as small as $40,250,000 or as large as $99,950,000.

Businesses that received larger loans reported retaining 6,448 jobs.

The overall total for all businesses in the county is somewhere between $74.7 million and $134.5 million.

Combined, 1,079 businesses are listed with 10,598 jobs retained.

With more than 1,000 businesses receiving loans, New said that’s an "incredible and astounding" number — the U.S. Census Bureau fact sheet for Etowah County shows that there were 1,936 employer establishments in 2018.

New said The Chamber had been working to make sure businesses knew about ways to get financial assistance.

"It’s extremely encouraging to see the volume that came into the county, and it’s really fulfilling for The Chamber," she said.

New also said that while businesses reported needing financial assistance early in the pandemic, later there was a need for advocacy, particularly for an extension of the PPP program.

Congress approved more funding, and as of June 30, the SBA reported that nearly $132 billion was still available.

The new deadline to apply for a PPP loan is Aug. 8, so there is still the possibility that more businesses in Etowah County will take advantage of the program.