The give-a-way was part of Two Maids & a Mop’s "Mopping for Moms" campaign.

PANAMA CITY BEACH — A local residential cleaning company doled out its services on Friday for free to a Panama City Beach woman.

The giveaway was part of Two Maids & a Mop’s "Mopping for Moms" campaign, which was designed to "provide peace of mind and comfort for moms who work hard to keep families happy, healthy and safe," a press release from the group said.

According to Brian Stahl, owner of Two Maids & a Mop in Panama City Beach, the company is part of a nationwide brand based out of Alabama.

Stahl said that throughout the month of May, in honor of Mother’s Day, people can nominate moms they think deserve a free cleaning.

"It’s just an opportunity for us to give back to the community," he said, adding that the event is one of a handful of giveaways the company does throughout the year.

For Lina Crews, the local winner of the cleaning, being nominated by her daughter, Elica Ghaderi, was a complete surprise.

"I was really touched that she actually did write something about me and go through the effort to get the cleaning service," Crews said.

Having worked for a cleaning service in Maryland years ago, she added that she’s seen firsthand the positive impact similar events have on people.

"I saw what it does to brighten people’s day," Crews said. "It’s like a breath of fresh air ... (and) what a way to start the weekend."

According to Ghaderi, she nominated her mom after stumbling across a Mopping for Moms ad on Facebook.

Winners are selected by the brand’s corporate office and awarded a two-hour cleaning that normally costs about $160.

"My mom has been through a lot ... (and) she does so much for me, so I wanted to do something for her," Ghaderi said.