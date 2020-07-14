A Baker man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly spit on a car, punched random people, and kicked a car door.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office charged 31-year old Jake Bell with battery, cruelty toward a child without great bodily harm, criminal mischief, and resisting arrest, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

Deputies were called to a disturbance at a convenience store at 802 Ferdon Boulevard in Crestview around 7 p.m. Monday night. It apparently started when Bell knocked food out of someone’s hand at the deli, according to the release.

A 42-year-old store clerk who approached to ask him to leave, said Bell hit her in the face with a closed fist, knocking off her glasses. A 57-year old male victim says Bell struck him in his shoulder with a fist, the release said.

Another woman says Bell yelled an expletive at her while she was parked at a red light, then spit on her car.

After throwing the punches, Bell ran from the store and headed south on North Ferdon Boulevard before walking up to a beige car and trying to kick through the rear driver side passenger window. He missed, but hit the door above the handle, leaving a dent. A 3-year-old child was sitting in the seat by the door that was struck, according to the sheriff’s office.

Bell also refused commands to stop and pulled away when deputies tried to detain him.

They took him into custody with the assistance of an officer from the Crestview Police Department.

