STATEWIDE

Total cases: 291,629, +9,194

Total Florida resident deaths: 4,409, +132

Non-resident deaths: 105, +1

Below are the numbers for each county in the Daily News coverage area, plus a city-by-city breakdown of their positive cases.

SANTA ROSA COUNTY

Total cases: 1,412, +33

Deaths: 11

Hospitalizations: 83, +10

---

Milton: 571, +18

Gulf Breeze: 282, +6

Navarre: 248, +4

Pace: 142, +2

Jay: 45, +1

Pensacola Beach: 6, no change

Missing, 107, +2

Bagdad, 1

--- --- ---

OKALOOSA COUNTY

Total cases: 1,445, +60

Deaths: 10, unchanged

Hospitalizations: 81, +1

---

Fort Walton Beach: 517, +15

Crestview: 286, +16

Destin: 221, +13

Niceville: 147, +5

Mary Esther: 77, +4

Shalimar: 85, +4

Baker: 27, +2

Eglin: 11

Valparaiso: 11

Laurel Hill: 14, +0

Holt: 5, no change

Missing, 23 +1

Hurlburt Field , 1

--- --- ---

WALTON COUNTY

Total cases: 622, +40

Deaths: 10

Hospitalizations: 40, +1

---

DeFuniak Springs: 230, +10

Santa Rosa Beach: 173, +13

Miramar Beach: 48, +2

Freeport: 57, +4

Inlet Beach: 19, +1

Missing, 21 +1

Ponce de Leon, 3,

Watersound, 1

Westville, 1

Point Washington, 1

Seacrest, 1

--- --- ---

BAY COUNTY

Total cases: 1,430, +108

Deaths: 8

Hospitalizations: 56 +2

---

Panama City: 943, +71

Panama City Beach: 207, +12

Lynn Haven: 149, +16

Southport: 27, +4

Youngstown: 18, +3

Callaway: 9, +1

Fountain: 10, +2

Missing, 14

Tyndall AFB, 4

Parker, 1

Mexico Beach, 1

Bayou George, 1

--- --- ---