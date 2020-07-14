More than 600 people applied for jobs through virtual hiring events organized in June by West Alabama Works, the workforce development arm of the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama.

A job fair for the DCH Health System, held June 4-7, and an automotive hiring fair, held June 25-28, attracted 646 applicants.

The events took place via Facebook and www.westalabamajobs.com, West Alabama Works’ state-of-the-art hiring platform. After completing an employment profile, applicants received instructions to complete recorded video interviews via West Alabama Works’ virtual hiring software. Participating companies submitted videos to include in the hiring platform to make the virtual experience more personal.

"Unfortunately, many West Alabamians lost their job due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but there are opportunities in both the automotive and healthcare fields, which are two of West Alabama’s biggest industries," said Donny Jones, the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama’s chief operating officer and the executive director of West Alabama Works.

Among the DCH Health System’s virtual hiring event were entry-level healthcare positions, such as patient care assistant, sitter, and environmental services.

"We've faced a critical need for workers as DCH continues to serve the community during the COVID-19 pandemic. We knew we had to brainstorm with West Alabama Works to find a workforce during this time," said Peggy Sease, DCH Health System’s vice president of human resources.

Participating employers in the automotive hiring event included Mercedes-Benz U.S. International, ARD Logistics, Lear Corp., Schnellecke Logistics, Brose Tuscaloosa, ZF Chassis Systems, MacLellan Integrated Services, Gestamp and Bolta US.

"We are incredibly grateful for West Alabama Works' innovative approach in helping us fill crucial workforce needs during these unprecedented times," said Rolf Wrona, Mercedes-Benz U.S. International’s vice president of human resources. "They have been instrumental in helping the automotive industry bounce back in the midst of COVID-19."