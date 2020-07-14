DeFUNIAK SPRINGS — Walton County commissioners punted Tuesday on a countywide mandate for wearing masks as a public health measure for helping to slow of COVID-19, the serious respiratory illness caused by the new coronavirus still spreading across the globe.

After hearing more than an hour of public comment on both sides of mandating mask-wearing in public, commissioners decided to wait for a report they requested after Tuesday’s discussion from Assistant County Attorney Heather Christmann.

Commissioners plan to review the report and possibly take action at their July 28 meeting.

Christmann offered only limited comment to commissioners Tuesday, saying she wasn’t comfortable giving an off-the-cuff opinion on enforceability, or the lack thereof, of such a mandate.

In the lead-up to that decision, though, some commissioners moved to shift the burden of mask-wearing mandates to local businesses.

“Businesses have the right to mandate masks, and I wish they would,” said Commissioner Tony Anderson, who wears a mask in buildings, although he said he forgot it before coming to the county commission meeting.

Anderson said he was unsure whether a government mandate to wear masks could be enforced, adding, “I’m not sure it’s constitutional.”

“It’s a slippery slope we’re working here with,” Anderson said. “ … I do have a problem with mandating to American citizens that they have to do something.”

Commission Chairman Bill Chapman took a similar tack, advocating personal responsibility in connection with decisions to wear a mask.

“You have a responsibility to do what you think is best for you, for your family and for those who are around you,” he said.

Chapman also made the point that an ordinance, the only way the county could mandate wearing masks, would present sticky enforcement issues for the Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

Also, added Commissioner Danny Glidewell, enacting an ordinance that would effectively be unenforceable would in turn “breed contempt for all laws.”

The commission decision to wait two weeks before considering a resolution on wearing masks came after a number of people, including representatives of the beachside community of Seaside, urged action requiring masks countywide.

Seaside has mandated the wearing of masks in businesses in its commercial district, a move that was praised Tuesday by Chapman.

Micah Davis of the Seaside Community Development Corporation, a member of the town’s founding family, contended that wearing masks as a defense against the spread of COVID-19 “really only works if we’re all doing it at the same time.”

Kerri Parker, executive director of communications for the Seaside Community Development Corporation, said a countywide mask mandate would help both Seaside and the rest of the county, particularly with regard to vacationers.

“When they come here, they think because they’re on vacation, they don’t have to wear a mask,” she said, asking the commissioners to assert leadership on the issue.

“We can all be very successful and very safe, if you will lead us,” Parker told commissioners. “We need you to lead us, to make this ordinance go into effect.”

Also speaking in favor of a countywide mask mandate was Samantha Herring, who brought the issue to Tuesday’s meeting, and suggested that commissioners could put an ordinance in place temporarily to gauge its effectiveness and enforceability.

“We see these numbers (of COVID-19 cases) skyrocketing,” she told commissioners, adding that the county’s status as a vacation destination makes it “a very transient community, and with those new folks come lots of germs.”

Commissioners also heard Tuesday from a handful of opponents of any countywide mask mandate. Among them was county resident Joe Williamson, who came to the podium with a homemade cloth mask, and asked whether commissioners thought it would be effective in preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Williamson suggested that if commissioners do mandate masks, they should require that people wear the much-talked-about N95 masks, which in some instances can cost $7 or more.

“If we’re trying to keep people from dying,” Williamson went on to ask, “when is the last time we shut down the schools, we shut down businesses, for a flu epidemic? We have I don’t know how many hundreds of people who get the flu here in Walton County. Are we going to shut down every December or January?”

Another man, whose name wasn’t audible as he began speaking, told commissioners, “The reality is it’s about fear. People want you to wear a mask because they’re afraid. There’s a lot of scared people out there, and they want you to tell the rest of us that are not scared, to be scared with them.”