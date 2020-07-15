After days of an "alarming" upward climb in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announced Wednesday she will enforce a statewide mask order.

The move was an about-face for the governor, who previously resisted statewide action even as other states implementing mask wearing or began rolling back re-opening plans in recent weeks. But several public health officials this week — including the state's former health officer, now head of the Alabama Health Association, and its largest county public health officer — have publicly supported calls for a mask mandate.

Ivey had previously said she believed a statewide mask mandate would be hard to enforce. But Ivey said Wednesday the "numbers do not lie" and reiterated the severity of the situation.

"You shouldn't have to be ordered to do what's in your own best interest, and the best interest of those you love," Ivey said. "... I always prefer a personal responsibility over a government mandate. Yet, I also know with all of my heart that the numbers and the data over the past few weeks are definitely trending in the wrong direction."

Ivey said more extreme measures, such as rolling back business re-openings, could be taken but she would prefer not to do so.

Beginning at 5 p.m. Thursday, July 16, masks will be required in public "when interacting within 6 feet" of people from separate households, according to the new state health order.

The order specifies masks must be worn in the following spaces:

• an indoor space open to the public

• a vehicle operated by a transportation service

• an outdoor space where 10 or more people are gathered

The order is currently set to run through July 31 and supersedes any local orders.

Dr. Don Williams, president of the Alabama Hospital Association and a former state health officer, was among those publicly supporting a statewide mask order earlier this week. Williamson said it wasn't about ticketing or punishing people not following the rules, but rather developing a widespread moral code where people understood they needed to do their part to protect the broader community.

"There's no justification for not wearing a mask," Williamson said in a press conference on Tuesday.

Alabama on Tuesday saw its largest single-day increase of coronavirus deaths as new cases and hospitalizations continued an "alarming" uphill climb.

With 40 new deaths confirmed on Tuesday, the state's seven-day death average topped 18 per day, the highest since the COVID-19 pandemic hit Alabama this spring.

The state added another 1,673 diagnosed cases on Tuesday, bringing the state's seven-day average to nearly 1,597 new cases. Day-over-day hospitalization rates slowed slightly, but are still the highest the state has seen and have nearly doubled in a 14-day period.

After an alarming rise in Montgomery County cases earlier this summer that "emotionally and physically exhausted" local health care capacity, according to one local physician, the current surge in cases appears for now to be concentrated in Jefferson, Madison and Mobile counties.

Williamson said he believes the state may be seeing the "beginning" of a possible Fourth of July surge in new cases, but potential hospitalizations and deaths are more of a lagging indicator that could come later in the month or in early August. Williamson, pointing to the possible return of K-12 schools and higher education institutions at that time, said the state has a "short window" of time to get infection spread under control.

"I believe we could set ourselves up for what could be a potential disaster in terms of new infections," Williamson said. "In the days and weeks to come, we as fellow Alabamians need to do the things necessary to limit the spread to our fellow citizens. We have a very short window to get things under control."