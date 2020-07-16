This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the Northwest Florida Daily News.

For the first time since COVID-19 made its appearance in Okaloosa County, two deaths have been reported on the same day. The deaths did not necessarily occur on the same day but were the 11th and 12th county fatalities attributed to the coronavirus.

Santa Rosa County also reported a COVID-19 death Thursday. It was the 12th death recorded.

Among those reported as a fatality Thursday by the Florida Department of Health was Desi’rae Wysocki-McIntosh, a convenience store employee who died Monday and was remembered Wednesday night at a memorial held in front of the Tom Thumb where she worked.

The DOH did not identify Wysocki-McIntosh by name, only as a 26-year-old woman who was hospitalized July 9.

The second victim was an 84-year-old woman hospitalized July 1, according to Allison McDaniel, spokeswoman for Okaloosa County’s division of the Florida Department of Health.

The woman was not in the care of a long-term care facility when she contracted the coronavirus, McDaniel said.

Santa Rosa County’s latest fatality was an 83-year-old woman.

Okaloosa on Wednesday reported 45 COVID-19 patients under hospital care with 19 of those in ICU beds and six on ventilators. Fifty of 54 ICU beds within the county are presently occupied.

Additionally, in a letter to county commissioners urging them to act to make mask wearing mandatory, Health Department Director Karen Chapman stated there are 79 long-term care facility residents with COVID-19 living in four nursing homes or assisted living facilities in our county.

One facility alone has 49 infected residents, Chapman said.

Walton County’s Department of Health reported Wednesday it had eight hospitalized for COVID-19 and 64 county jail inmates who have tested positive for the disease.

Statewide, the number of cases continued to climb at unprecedented rates. Total cases jumped by 13,965, which is now the second highest one day total in the U.S. The nation’s three highest single day totals all have been in Florida.

Another 156 deaths attributed to the virus were reported in the DOH Thursday tally. The number breaks by 24 the previous single day record of 132, which was set Tuesday.

STATEWIDE

Total cases: 315,775, +13,965

Total Florida resident deaths: 4,677, +156

Non-resident deaths: 105

Below are the numbers for each county in the Daily News coverage area, plus a city-by-city breakdown of their positive cases.

SANTA ROSA COUNTY

Total cases: 1,663, +141

Deaths: 12, + 1

Hospitalizations: 91 + 8

---

Milton: 694, +66

Gulf Breeze: 320, +24

Navarre: 279, +22

Pace: 158, +9

Jay: 53, +1

Pensacola Beach: 6, no change

Missing: 140, +16

Bagdad: 2, +1

--- --- ---

OKALOOSA COUNTY

Total cases: 1,623, +100

Deaths: 12, + 2

Hospitalizations: 87, +4

---

Fort Walton Beach: 568, +29

Crestview: 316, +11

Destin: 245, +17

Niceville: 179, +10

Mary Esther: 89, +6

Shalimar: 96, +4

Baker: 33, +6

Eglin AFB: 12, +0

Valparaiso: 13, +2

Laurel Hill: 15, +1

Holt: 9, +3

Missing: 25, +2

Hurlburt Field: 1, +0

--- --- ---

WALTON COUNTY

Total cases: 693, +44

Deaths: 10

Hospitalizations: 42, +1

---

DeFuniak Springs: 236, +2

Santa Rosa Beach: 206, +20

Miramar Beach: 60, +7

Freeport: 65, +5

Inlet Beach: 20, +1

Missing, 21 +0

Destin: 5, +0

Ponce de Leon: 4, +0

Watersound: 1

Westville: 1

Point Washington: 1

Seacrest: 1

--- --- ---

BAY COUNTY

Total cases: 1,602, +79

Deaths: 8

Hospitalizations: 59, +3

---

Panama City: 1,062, +44

Panama City Beach: 229, +10

Lynn Haven: 161, +2

Southport: 29, +1

Youngstown: 21, +1

Callaway: 9, +0

Fountain: 17, +6

Missing: 15, + 1

Tyndall AFB: 7, +3

Parker: 1, +0

Mexico Beach: 2, +0

Bayou George: 1, +0