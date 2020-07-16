The Gators are leading the way in Florida in athletics revenue, according to documents obtained by USA TODAY.

Florida's overall operational revenue for its 21 programs for the 2019 fiscal year was nearly $160 million, good for ninth among 227 NCAA Division I public schools whose financial records were made available to USA TODAY.

UF's revenue was the most in the state, about $7 million ahead of Florida State's $153 million. Miami is a private school and does not release financial information.

Texas had the highest operating revenue of any athletic department at $223 million. Texas A&M was second at $212 million. Ohio State was the only other athletic department over $200 million ($210 million).

The 2019 fiscal year began Oct. 1, 2018, and ended Sept. 30, 2019.

USA TODAY compiled the financial data in partnership with Syracuse University’s S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications. USA TODAY published the annual database on Thursday.

Florida

Thanks to football, Florida’s powerful economic engine, the University Athletic Association pulled in a profit of $17.9 million for the 2019 fiscal year.

That’s almost $6 million more than a year ago, when the UAA’s profit was reported at $12,039,389.

This year’s $17.9 million profit ranks third among SEC schools, behind Texas A&M ($43.7 million) and Georgia ($30.7 million). UF produced $159.7 million in total operational revenue (fourth in the SEC) and had $141.8 million in expenses, which ranks seventh in the SEC and 16th in the nation.

The big difference between 2018 and 2019 is in severance payments. UF paid out $12,862,810 two years ago, the bulk of that ($12,295,959) going to buyouts for former football coaches Jim McElwain and Will Muschamp. The overall payout in 2019 was only $370,800.

As it always does, the football program led the way for UF’s 21 sports teams in 2019, producing a profit of $47,950,819. The program had a total operational revenue of $87,450,485 to go along with expenses of $39,499,666.

Men’s basketball was the only other program to make a profit, bringing in $2,455,291 in 2019. UF’s 19 other programs, which traditionally generate limited or no revenue, finished the year $33,528,175 in the red.

Football’s largest revenues were generated by contributions from fans and boosters ($32,418,131), ticket sales ($26,106,819), media rights ($12,696,33), the SEC bowl distribution ($8,498,033) and bowl revenue ($2,696,050).

The program’s biggest expenses were for coaches’ salaries ($12,050,286), game expenses ($5,446,663), team travel ($1,950,668) and bowl expenses ($1,760,352).

Men’s basketball, the only other program to show a profit, had a total operational revenue of $12,172,678 and expenses of $9,717,387 for a total in the black of $2,455,291.

Basketball’s biggest revenues came through media rights ($3,461,383), contributions ($2,825,945) and ticket sales ($2,400,413). The biggest expenses were for coaches’ salaries ($3,595,047), team travel ($1,274,007) and athletic facilities debt service, leases and rental fee ($1,090,611).

The overall operational revenue for UF’s 21 programs was $159,706,937, with expenses of $141,829,002. The expenses are more than $7 million less than last year’s.

In 2017, the overall athletic program had a profit of $17,375,976, with football generating a profit of $43,726,034. In 2016, the UAA’s overall profit was $20,133,9936, with football generating a profit of $47,803,655.

Florida State

The Seminoles athletic department generated a revenue of just over $152 million. It's the fifth time in the last six years that FSU has generated more total revenue than the department has spent.

The athletic revenue was the 12th highest in college football in 2019 and highest in the ACC. The next closest ACC program was Louisville at just under $140 million.

The athletic department's total operating revenue in 2019 ($152,757,883) was more than $15 million less than what it was in 2018 ($168,177,850) but was also more than $8 million higher than it was in 2017 ($144,514,413).

The total operating expenses in 2019 ($150,147,316) was $8 million lower in the 2018 academic year ($158,375,459). It was nearly $7 million higher than it was in 2017 ($143,373,261).

The athletic department had two programs that made money during the 2019 fiscal year.

The football program generated nearly $71.5 million in revenue in 2019 with a total of almost $47.5 million in expenses. The men's basketball program generated just over $15 million in 2019 with $12.3 million in operating expenses.

Baseball was the only other program that generated more than $5 million in revenue, but had over $6.6 million in operating expenses.

Revenues: The athletic department received nearly $40 million in contributions from outside sources, including Seminole Boosters, Inc., which made up more than 25% of the revenue FSU had in the 2019 academic year.

FSU received just over $20 million in ticket sales in 2019. Ticket sales were down just over $4 million from 2018 and was the lowest since 2016. FSU had been over $24 million in ticket sales four of the last six years.

Football made up the bulk of ticket sales with more than $17 million. Next highest was the men's basketball program, which generated just over $2 million in ticket sales. Baseball generated $770 thousand in ticket sales.

The women's program that generated the highest amount of ticket sales was softball at just over $122,000. Next highest was women's basketball at just over $104,000.

Expenses: The most expensive area for the FSU athletic department came from coaching salaries in 2019.

FSU paid more than $24.2 million in coaching salaries across all sports during the 2019 academic year, though that was down $4.6 million from 2018.

Football made up the majority of the coaching salaries with nearly $10.9 million. Of that, $5.1 million went to former coach Willie Taggart.

Men's basketball had the next highest total salary at $5.2 million. Coach Leonard Hamilton received nearly $4 million in 2019.

Women's basketball was the third highest total in coaching salaries at more than $1.5 million. Women's basketball coach Sue Semrau received just over $960,000.

Recruiting: The athletic department spent nearly $2.6 million in recruiting in 2019 after spending just over $2.5 million in 2018. Football recruiting expenses went down slightly from $1.6 million in 2018 to just over $1.5 million in 2019.

Central Florida

UCF was 55th in revenue for 2019 at just over $69 million, compared with $62 million in 2018. The Knights' expenses were just under $68 million.

The Knights brought in $23,672,595 in student fees and $8,066,472 in school funds. The biggest revenue bump compared with 2018 came from licensing fees — $17,868,939 in 2019 vs. $10,518,678 in 2018. UCF got $5,984,236 in ticket sales and $10,868,415 in contributions.

Expenses rose about $7 million from 2018. UCF spent about $1 million more in 2019 on coaches and staff ($22,675,758) and scholarships ($9,549,704).

Florida Gulf Coast

FGCU ranked 166th in total revenue for 2019 with $16,517,695 against $16,585,865 in expenses. Almost 67 percent of the Eagles’ revenue — $11,041,799 — came from student fees and school funds, while $940,944 came in tickets sales and $2,548,199 through contributions.

That amount of student fees spent on athletics remains, by far, the department’s main source of revenue, and has increased every year since 2005, topping last year’s previous high of $6,705,951 with another record high of $4,230,336 coming from school funds.

Expenses also rose $777,420 in 2019 from $15,808,445 spent in 2018. Coaching and staff salaries accounted for $6,595,112 with scholarships adding another $3,770,773 and $5,017,208 listed as other.

Florida International

Revenue for FIU went up to $37,018,133 in 2019 from $35,631,959 in 2018. Contributions ($1,362,550) and licensing fees ($3,680,136) fell from 2018, while student fees ($22,366,985) and school funds ($6,191,013) rose.

The Panthers' expenses fell to $35,374,928 in 2019 from $36,189,130 in 2018.

Florida Atlantic

FAU brought in $36,297,004 in 2019, up from $35,275,379 in 2018. Contributions fell nearly $3 million to $5,874,830, but the Owls saw increases in student fees ($12,999,163), school funds ($7,702,314) and ticket sales ($2,008,773).

Expenses rose slightly to $35,846,033 from $35,149,886 in 2018. Coaching staff salaries rose to $11,907,115 from just over $10 million in 2018.

South Florida

USF's revenue in 2019 rose nearly $10 million — $55,045,769 vs. $45,556,113 in 2018 — but was the lowest in the American Athletic Conference. Most of that revenue came from an increase in school funds, which rose more than $8 million to $14,828,617 from $6,706,651 in 2018.

The Bulls brought in $5,153,552 in contributions and $4,600,251 in ticket sales. They received $11,664,402 in rights and licensing fees, down from $14,071,157 in 2018.

USF had $53,569,756 in expenses, up from $50,674,340 in 2018.

Florida A&M

FAMU ranked 211th out of 227 schools in revenue for 2019 with $11,205,406, down about $300,000 from 2018.

While ticket sales rose to $1,342,431 from $552,537 and licensing fees to $1,117,534 from $908,691, contributions sank to $159,708 from $756,875 the year before. The Rattlers have not received school funding since 2017.

Total expenses at FAMU fell to $11,205,406 from $11,549,120 in 2018.

North Florida

North Florida was 196th in 2019 revenue with $13,259,614, up from $12,790,843 in 2018. The Ospreys's expenses were $13,042,501, up from $12,119,397 in 2018.

Robbie Andreu of the Gainesville Sun, Steve Berkowitz of USA TODAY, Wayne McGahee III of the Tallahassee Democrat, and Ed Reed and Dan Rorabaugh of the USA TODAY Network - Florida contributed to this story.

