SANTA ROSA BEACH—A 27-year old woman was charged with a felony Wednesday after she allegedly struck a child with a telephone charger.

Mirna Suyapa Castaneda was angry with her son after she believed he had struck his cousin while playing, according to an arrest report from the Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies arrived at Castaneda’s residence at around 12:37 p.m. after they received a disturbance call.

When deputies arrived they noted there was a young boy crying with "what appeared to be a strike mark on the upper left arm," the report said.

Similar marks were found on the upper left arm and forearm, the report also said.

The boy told deputies he "curled into a fetal position and was struck about five times on his head and body," the report said.

The report also noted no medical treatment was required or requested.

Castaneda was taken to the Walton County Jail and charged with abuse to a child without great bodily harm.