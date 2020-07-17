Cody Longshore has modeled for Nike and Abercrombie & Fitch, and will soon add Columbia Sportswear to the list.

MARY ESTHER – Cody Longshore doesn’t find modeling gigs; they find him.

The Mary Esther resident appeared in the Daily News in January of 2019 after making his modeling debut with Nike and Abercrombie & Fitch. He was discovered through a photo on his friend Aries Merritt’s social media page. Merritt is an Olympic gold medalist who holds the world record in the 110 meter hurdles.

After a runway shoot in May of 2019 in New York City for Abercrombie & Fitch, Longshore took a break from modeling to focus on his 5-year-old daughter, Elayna.

Now he’s back in the industry with a signed contract with Columbia Sportswear for a minimum of three photo shoots over the course of the next three months.

"This just fell into my lap," Longshore said. "It was a bit of a surprise – but a pleasant surprise nonetheless."

Longshore scored the contract from a contact he made through his work with Nike. She reached out to him via email and Longshore almost didn’t see it – he doesn’t check his personal training email much anymore.

Columbia Sportswear will fly Longshore to Chicago, Illinois, for the first photo shoot in late October. It was postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Longshore is excited to represent such a big name in sportswear.

"I have friends come to me and be like, ‘Oh my gosh, I love their products. They’re so great,’" Longshore said. "I have a couple of their shirts now – really comfortable."

Longshore is a full-time salesperson, and his colleagues are supportive of his modeling side hustle. His workplace allows him to take the necessary time off for traveling.

"They love it," Longshore said. "I have the newspaper article from before in my office and they won’t even let me take it down. They think they have their own local celebrity in the office. They welcome it."

Longshore’s daughter, however, isn’t old enough to understand

"She’s seen the pictures and all she realizes is, ‘Oh daddy, you’re fit. Big muscles,’" Longshore said. "That’s the good thing about this shoot is I won’t have to go on a diet because I won’t have to take off my shirt for this shoot. So I’ll be able to relax, eat some Chick-fil-A and not worry about that as much. Right now, I’m rockin’ a quarantine bod."

While Longshore has stumbled into modeling in the past, he suspects he will make it more intentional in the future.

"I think I might just jump in with both feet and see what happens," Longshore said. "I think it would be dumb not to. Why not?"