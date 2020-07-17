Although it’s not yet October, Miss Destin 2020 Lauren Adams is already fitting in at the fishing docks.

Sporting her new crown after being dubbed Miss Destin 2020 just last Friday night, Adams walked along the docks on Destin harbor Wednesday and checked out some of the catches after doing an interview with The Log.

RELATED: Miss Destin 2020 crowned

Captains and fishermen visiting the area were happy to see her and even asked her to jump in a couple of their photos.

But posing with the fishermen and their catches is something she’ll be doing a lot of come October.

As Miss Destin, Adams’ job will be to serve daily at the 72nd annual Destin Fishing Rodeo, greeting people and posing for photos with the anglers and their catches. In addition to being a representative at the October Rodeo, Destin’s longest running tradition, she will serve as an ambassador for Destin throughout the year.

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

But for now, the 18-year-old is just getting used to the idea of being Miss Destin.

Has it sunk in yet?

"Not really," Adams said. "I’m sure it will with the first event where I have to go and talk to people, but right now it’s OK. I’m just getting used to it."

Nevertheless she ready to get her feet wet and is looking forward to the Rodeo from the weighing of the different fish to meeting the people and everything in between.

"I’m looking forward the fish mostly and the people," Adams said. "Seeing the people that come from everywhere just to see the fish that people catch during the day."

And the Rodeo is nothing new for Adams who’s been coming to the month-long fishing tournament since she was a little girl.

"The only thing I remember doing in October was coming down to the Rodeo," she said.

And Adams loves to fish herself. Just last weekend she went out and snagged some pretty big red snapper. She also hooked a shark that she wasn’t to proud to admit that others on the boat had to help reel it in.

So when Rodeo weighmaster Bruce Cheves asks, as he so often does, for Miss Destin to handle or gut a fish, Adams won’t shy away.

"I’m fine with it. I’m not scared to touch a fish at all," she said.

Even if called on to gut a fish, she said, "fine by me ... perfectly fine by me. (I don’t) mind getting down and dirty with the best of them," Adams said.

But before October gets here, here’s a few things about the girl who will wear the sash and crown.

Adams is the daughter of Billie and Kristi Adams of Destin.

She is a 2020 graduate of Fort Walton Beach High School where she was very much involved with her school as well as athletics.

She ran cross country, track, soccer and weightlifting, but her senior year she concentrated on soccer and weightlifting with soccer being her first love.

"I’ve played soccer ever since I was little. It was something I couldn’t give up," she said.

Adams played left defense or left wing for the Vikings.

Also at Fort Walton Beach High, Adams served as SGA vice president as well as participated in the Leadership Class.

After graduation she plans to get her associate in arts from Northwest Florida State College before moving on to a bigger university to major in athletic training and eventually get a doctorate in physical therapy.

She works a lot.

"I have two jobs," Adams said. She works for Aloha Pontoons and as a server at Louisiana Lagniappe on Holiday Isle.

"If I’m not doing that, I like to go to the beach ... in my very few minutes of spare time," she said with a laugh.

She loves seafood, especially crawfish, which her dad Billie is known for.

"I love crawfish ... that probably has to be my favorite seafood. Definitely," she said.

As for fish, Adams said she likes snapper and grouper.

"Anything ... I’m not a picky eater. I’’ll eat anything that is put in front of me."

Adams has a younger sister, Ella,16, who plans to run for Miss Destin next year.

Adams explained that Ella’s birthday falls in April so she wasn’t able to compete this year.

Would Lauren have vied for the crown if her sister had been eligible?

"I still would have done it. Most definitely ... sibling rivalry," she said.

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>