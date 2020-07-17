Gov. Ron DeSantis shows no signs of considering a rollback, although at a meeting with Miami-Dade mayors this week, he did not dismiss talk of local leaders re-imposing restrictions.

TALLAHASSEE — Florida added 11,466 new cases of coronavirus Friday and another 128 deaths, with the caseload soaring by 21% since the beginning of the week.

The state now has reported 327,241 total cases and 4,805 deaths since the coronavirus pandemic took hold in March.

Congressional Democrats blistered Gov. Ron DeSantis’ refusal to enact a statewide mask mandate and his earlier comment that the recent surge in cases represented a "blip," although he acknowledged it was a "higher blip than where we were in May and the beginning of June."

U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Weston, said the Republican governor had done "nothing" to ease the skyrocketing case numbers. Officials in Broward and Miami-Dade counties this week said they are considering reshuttering nonessential businesses because of the virus surge.

"We need to put a temporary pause on reopening our economy and require people to wear masks in public," Wasserman Schultz said. "When we shut down in the spring, the reason we shut down is because we needed to flatten the curve so our hospitals and health care system didn’t become overwhelmed. Well, we are there."

State records showed Friday that 8,561 people are in Florida hospitals being treated for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

Almost 22% of hospital beds are available, but only 16% of intensive care unit space is free, according to the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration.

Several major hospitals across the state have curtailed elective surgeries and other procedures to create more beds for COVID-19 patients.

Speaking in Orlando, though, where DeSantis announced plans to distribute $250 million in federal CARES act money for rental assistance and mortgage foreclosure prevention, the governor said there were signs the virus was stabilizing in Florida.

With stepped-up levels of testing, the state has averaged a 12.7% positivity rate over the past seven days, more than double what is was in May when DeSantis reopened the state. But that’s still down from levels in the high teens earlier this month.

"We are seeing some positive trends in the data," DeSantis said.

An unpublished report by the White House Coronavirus Task Force obtained this week by the Center for Public Integrity found that Florida is among 18 states in the "red zone" on several key measures including case counts and deaths from COVID-19.

The task force recommendations include the mandatory wearing of masks in public settings and new restrictions on restaurants, gyms and other businesses in 12 Florida counties and a dozen metro areas.

DeSantis, though, shows no signs of considering a rollback, although at a meeting with Miami-Dade mayors this week, he didn’t dismiss talk of local leaders re-imposing restrictions.

Instead, the governor said Friday that Floridians should "keep doing the basic things," to slow the virus spread.

Florida’s June unemployment rate was reported Friday as having dropped to 10.4% from May’s revised level of 13.7%, as the reopened economy and many theme parks in Central Florida brought back more workers.

But any economic shutdown in the state’s largest county would have a widespread impact on Florida’s economy, said Adrienne Johnston with the state’s Department of Economic Opportunity.

"It drives a lot of the job growth," Johnston said of Miami-Dade. "That would impact both our job counts, we could see a reversal in the growth we’ve seen over the past few months and we could see an increase in the unemployment rate just by Miami-Dade being impacted.

"It would certainly have a large impact on the statewide numbers," Johnston said.

This story originally published to heraldtribune.com, and was shared to other Florida newspapers in the USA TODAY Network - Florida.