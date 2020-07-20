BONIFAY- Beloved veterinarian Brad Johnson passed away this morning at the of 44. Johnson was recently hospitalized after contracting COVID-19. Johnson was being kept under observation where family and friends were giving updates on his condition regularly.

Johnson, a Bonifay native, was known and liked by many in the community and when news of his death broke, people took to Facebook to send condolences and put fond memories of Johnson.

One community member, Tina Rudisill, wrote "Our deepest condolences to the family and to his friends and to all his clients in Bonifay."

Bonifay’s City Clerk Beverly Gilley said, "Our community will miss him terribly."

County Commissioner Clint Erickson asked for prayers for the Johnson family and and said Johnson would be deeply missed.

"I had the pleasure of knowing Brad, he was more than a good veterinarian, he was a good man." Erickson said. "Please continue to pray for his family."

Johnson, a 1994 Holmes County High School graduate, opened Dixieland Veterinary Service about after completing Auburn University’s College of Veterinary Medicine in 2003, first operating the business from his home. Soon, the business grew, and Johnson opened the current office, located on Oklahoma Street in Bonifay.

"I started out doing farm calls, mainly working on the road," said Johnson in 2016. "Growing up, we always had animals around, so I learned at any early age that I enjoyed helping people and that I wanted to be an advocate for animals."

Johnson’s animal advocacy can be seen in a number of ways, including the personal interest he took in each of his patients.

"You get personalized service, so personalized we remember the animals, get attached to them, as well as their owners," Johnson was quoted as saying. "This is my home community, so a lot of these people I’ve met somewhere along the way - maybe they’ve even done something for me, such as taught me in school."