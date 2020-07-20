This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the Northwest Florida Daily News.
The state of Florida has now lost more than 5,000 residents to the coronavirus.
Numbers put out by the Florida Department of Health Monday morning show 90 new resident COVID-19 deaths, which brings the pandemic total to 5,072. The state also reported two more non-resident deaths, which brings to total to 109.
No new Northwest Florida resident deaths were reported.
Okaloosa County had 10 long-term care facilities with COVID-19 cases, including Destin Health Care and Rehabilitation Center with 23 residents testing positive and 22 staff members. Also Shoal Creek Rehabilitation Center in Crestview reported 53 residents and 15 staff had tested positive.
The Santa Rosa Center for Rehabilitation and Healing reported 18 residents had tested positive and 17 staff.
In Walton County, the Chautauqua Rehabilitation and Nursing Center reported 27 residents and three staff had tested positive and in Bay County the St. Andrews Bay Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center reported 17 staff had tested positive.
STATEWIDE
Total cases: 360,394 +10,347
Total Florida resident deaths: 4,072, +90
Non-resident deaths: 111, +2
Below are the numbers for each county in the Daily News coverage area, plus a city-by-city breakdown of their positive cases.
SANTA ROSA COUNTY
Total cases: 1,976, +67
Deaths: 15, +0
Hospitalizations: 104, +0
---
Milton: 833, +31
Gulf Breeze: 380, +9
Navarre: 318, +6
Pace: 188, +9
Jay: 68, +6
Pensacola Beach: 6, no change
Missing: 167, +5
Bagdad: 3, no change
--- --- ---
OKALOOSA COUNTY
Total cases: 1,973, +160
Deaths: 15, +0
Hospitalizations: 98, +2
---
Fort Walton Beach: 704, +65
Crestview: 379, +36
Destin: 299, +17
Niceville: 208, +15
Mary Esther: 110, +11
Shalimar: 106, +4
Baker: 42, +2
Eglin AFB: 16, +3
Valparaiso: 17, +1
Laurel Hill: 17, no change
Holt: 11, no change
Missing: 40, +6
Hurlburt Field: 1, no change
Milligan, 1, no change
--- --- ---
WALTON COUNTY
Total cases: 822, +31
Deaths: 11, unchanged
Hospitalizations: 47, +1
---
DeFuniak Springs: 275 , +8
Santa Rosa Beach: 250, +12
Miramar Beach: 65, -1
Freeport: 81, +8
Inlet Beach: 23, no change
Missing, 29, +2
Ponce de Leon: 5, +1
Paxton, 4, + 1
Watersound: 1
Westville: 1
Point Washington: 1
Seacrest: 1
--- --- ---
BAY COUNTY
Total cases: 2,105, +105
Deaths: 9, +0
Hospitalizations: 67, +4
---
Panama City: 1,415
Panama City Beach: 282 , +12
Lynn Haven: 213, +13
Southport: 36, no change
Youngstown: 39, +2
Callaway: 10, no change
Fountain: 18,
Missing: 18, no change
Tyndall AFB: 7, no change
Parker: 1, no change
Inlet Beach: no change
Mexico Beach: 3, +1
Bayou George: 1, no change