The state of Florida has now lost more than 5,000 residents to the coronavirus.

Numbers put out by the Florida Department of Health Monday morning show 90 new resident COVID-19 deaths, which brings the pandemic total to 5,072. The state also reported two more non-resident deaths, which brings to total to 109.

No new Northwest Florida resident deaths were reported.

Okaloosa County had 10 long-term care facilities with COVID-19 cases, including Destin Health Care and Rehabilitation Center with 23 residents testing positive and 22 staff members. Also Shoal Creek Rehabilitation Center in Crestview reported 53 residents and 15 staff had tested positive.

The Santa Rosa Center for Rehabilitation and Healing reported 18 residents had tested positive and 17 staff.

In Walton County, the Chautauqua Rehabilitation and Nursing Center reported 27 residents and three staff had tested positive and in Bay County the St. Andrews Bay Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center reported 17 staff had tested positive.

STATEWIDE

Total cases: 360,394 +10,347

Total Florida resident deaths: 4,072, +90

Non-resident deaths: 111, +2

Below are the numbers for each county in the Daily News coverage area, plus a city-by-city breakdown of their positive cases.

SANTA ROSA COUNTY

Total cases: 1,976, +67

Deaths: 15, +0

Hospitalizations: 104, +0

---

Milton: 833, +31

Gulf Breeze: 380, +9

Navarre: 318, +6

Pace: 188, +9

Jay: 68, +6

Pensacola Beach: 6, no change

Missing: 167, +5

Bagdad: 3, no change

--- --- ---

OKALOOSA COUNTY

Total cases: 1,973, +160

Deaths: 15, +0

Hospitalizations: 98, +2

---

Fort Walton Beach: 704, +65

Crestview: 379, +36

Destin: 299, +17

Niceville: 208, +15

Mary Esther: 110, +11

Shalimar: 106, +4

Baker: 42, +2

Eglin AFB: 16, +3

Valparaiso: 17, +1

Laurel Hill: 17, no change

Holt: 11, no change

Missing: 40, +6

Hurlburt Field: 1, no change

Milligan, 1, no change

--- --- ---

WALTON COUNTY

Total cases: 822, +31

Deaths: 11, unchanged

Hospitalizations: 47, +1

---

DeFuniak Springs: 275 , +8

Santa Rosa Beach: 250, +12

Miramar Beach: 65, -1

Freeport: 81, +8

Inlet Beach: 23, no change

Missing, 29, +2

Ponce de Leon: 5, +1

Paxton, 4, + 1

Watersound: 1

Westville: 1

Point Washington: 1

Seacrest: 1

--- --- ---

BAY COUNTY

Total cases: 2,105, +105

Deaths: 9, +0

Hospitalizations: 67, +4

---

Panama City: 1,415

Panama City Beach: 282 , +12

Lynn Haven: 213, +13

Southport: 36, no change

Youngstown: 39, +2

Callaway: 10, no change

Fountain: 18,

Missing: 18, no change

Tyndall AFB: 7, no change

Parker: 1, no change

Inlet Beach: no change

Mexico Beach: 3, +1

Bayou George: 1, no change