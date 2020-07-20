The investigation continues into a fatal boating accident late Saturday afternoon in the Santa Rosa Sound.

Marie Yann Cedrick Kouame, a 24-year-old Minnesota man, died around 5:40 p.m. after falling off of a personal watercraft that was passing a pontoon boat near the Brooks Bridge. He was a passenger on the PWC.

He was struck by the 24-foot pontoon boat’s propeller. The pontoon boat did not stop, according to preliminary information from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, which is investigating the accident.

A Good Samaritan vessel rescued Kouame and brought him to shore, where they were met by rescuers who tried to resuscitate him, the report said.

The accident happened right across from the boat launch at Marler Park, according to witnesses.

Kouame was pronounced dead at the scene, according to FWC.

The six occupants of the pontoon boat were all in their 20s. Three were from the United States, including one who comes from the same hometown as the victim. The others were from the Ivory Coast of Africa, the report said.

It was not immediately clear whether the two groups knew each other.